TV listings for Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia Military Institute at Virginia

3 p.m.;Missouri State at ORU (Radio: KYAL-99.9/1500)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.;CBSSN — Saint Louis at Virginia Commonwealth

6 p.m.;COX3 — Frank Haith TV Show

6 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville

6 p.m.;ESPN — Florida at Auburn

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas Christian

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Prairie View A&M

6 p.m.;FS1 — Illinois at Michigan State

6 p.m.;SECN — Louisiana State at Georgia

7 p.m.;BTN — Penn State at Nebraska

7 p.m.;CBSSN — St. John's at Villanova

8 p.m.;ESPN — Kansas at Texas (Radio: KYAL-97.1/96.1)

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Kansas State (Radio: KTBZ-1430) 

8 p.m.;FS1 — Connecticut at Georgetown

8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona State

8 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Missouri

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

Noon;BTN — Iowa at Maryland

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.;BTN — Purdue at Indiana

NBA

6:30 p.m.;TNT — Boston at Dallas

9 p.m.;TNT — Portland at Denver

NBAGL BASKETBALL

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Lakeland Magic vs. Westchester Knicks, Orlando, Fla.

NHL 

6 p.m.;NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Washington

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:55 a.m.;NBCSN Premier League: Southampton at Leeds United

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP 

Noon;TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds

6:30 p.m.;TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP

