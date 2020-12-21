TV listings for Tuesday, Dec. 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;ACCN — Maine at Boston College
1 p.m.;ACCN — William & Mary at Virginia
2 p.m.;SECN — Appalachian State at Auburn
4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Seattle at California
4 p.m.;SECN — Abilene Christian at Arkansas
6 p.m.;BTN — La Salle at Maryland
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky
6 p.m.;FS1 — Nebraska at Wisconsin
6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Montana at Arizona
6 p.m.;SECN — Bradley at Missouri
8 p.m.;ACCN — North Carolina at North Carolina State
8 p.m.;BTN — Purdue at Iowa
8 p.m.;CBSSN — San Diego State at St. Mary's
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — West Virginia at Kansas
8 p.m.;ESPNU — North Dakota State at Texas Christian
8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Portland State at Oregon State
10 p.m.;PAC-12N — Grand Canyon at Colorado
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
8 p.m.;FS1 — DePaul at Creighton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Tulane vs. Nevada
6 p.m.;ESPN — Boca Raton Bowl: UCF vs. BYU (Radio: KYAL-1550)
NBA
6 p.m.;TNT — Golden State at Brooklyn
9 p.m.;TNT — L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers (Radio: KYAL-97.1)
SOCCER
9 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League
