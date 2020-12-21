 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listings for Tuesday, Dec. 22

TV listings for Tuesday, Dec. 22

{{featured_button_text}}
2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;ACCN — Maine at Boston College

1 p.m.;ACCN — William & Mary at Virginia

2 p.m.;SECN — Appalachian State at Auburn

4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Seattle at California

4 p.m.;SECN — Abilene Christian at Arkansas

6 p.m.;BTN — La Salle at Maryland

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky

6 p.m.;FS1 — Nebraska at Wisconsin

6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Montana at Arizona

6 p.m.;SECN — Bradley at Missouri

8 p.m.;ACCN — North Carolina at North Carolina State

8 p.m.;BTN — Purdue at Iowa

8 p.m.;CBSSN — San Diego State at St. Mary's

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — West Virginia at Kansas

8 p.m.;ESPNU — North Dakota State at Texas Christian

8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Portland State at Oregon State

10 p.m.;PAC-12N — Grand Canyon at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

8 p.m.;FS1 — DePaul at Creighton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Tulane vs. Nevada

6 p.m.;ESPN — Boca Raton Bowl: UCF vs. BYU (Radio: KYAL-1550)

NBA

6 p.m.;TNT — Golden State at Brooklyn

9 p.m.;TNT — L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

SOCCER 

9 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News