TV listings for Tuesday, Dec. 15

AMERICAN FOOTBALL
8 p.m.;FS1 — The Spring League: Generals vs. Aviators
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.;ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Minnesota at Illinois
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Wichita State at Tulsa (Radio: KXBL-99.5)
6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Utah
6 p.m.;SECN — Appalachian State at Tennessee
7 p.m.;Bacone at Oral Roberts (Radio: KYAL-99.9)
7 p.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier
7:30 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida State
8 p.m.;ESPNU — Kansas State at Iowa State
8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Long Beach State at UCLA
8 p.m.;SECN — Furman at Alabama
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.;FSOK — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Stanford at Pacific
NBA
6:30 p.m.;TNT — Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia
9 p.m.;TNT — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton
1:55 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Manchester City
7 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF: CD Olimpia vs. Montreal Impact
9:30 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF: Tigres UANL vs. NY City FC
