TV listings for Tuesday, Dec. 15

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

8 p.m.;FS1 — The Spring League: Generals vs. Aviators

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.;ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Minnesota at Illinois

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Wichita State at Tulsa (Radio: KXBL-99.5)

6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Utah

6 p.m.;SECN — Appalachian State at Tennessee

7 p.m.;Bacone at Oral Roberts (Radio: KYAL-99.9)

7 p.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier

7:30 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida State

8 p.m.;ESPNU — Kansas State at Iowa State

8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Long Beach State at UCLA

8 p.m.;SECN — Furman at Alabama

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.;FSOK  — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Stanford at Pacific

NBA

6:30 p.m.;TNT — Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia

9 p.m.;TNT — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton

1:55 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Manchester City

7 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF: CD Olimpia vs. Montreal Impact

9:30 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF: Tigres UANL vs. NY City FC

