TV listings for Thursday, Oct. 29

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;ESPN — South Alabama at Georgia Southern
9 p.m.;CBSSN — Colorado State at Fresno State
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.;FSN — Duke at Florida State
5 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Boston College
7 p.m.;ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.;ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
6 p.m.;ESPNU — West Virginia at Baylor
6 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at Tennessee
8 p.m.;ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri
GOLF
4:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: Cyprus Open
11 a.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.;FSOK — America's Day at the Races
NFL
7:20 p.m.;FOX23/NFLN — Atlanta at Carolina (Radio: KYAL-97.1)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!