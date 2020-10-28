 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listings for Thursday, Oct. 29

TV listings for Thursday, Oct. 29

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
2020-07-01 sp-tvp2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.;ESPN — South Alabama at Georgia Southern

9 p.m.;CBSSN — Colorado State at Fresno State

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.;FSN — Duke at Florida State

5 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Boston College

7 p.m.;ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

3 p.m.;ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

6 p.m.;ESPNU — West Virginia at Baylor

6 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

8 p.m.;ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri

GOLF

4:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: Cyprus Open

11 a.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.;FSOK — America's Day at the Races

NFL

7:20 p.m.;FOX23/NFLN — Atlanta at Carolina (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News