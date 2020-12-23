TV listings for Thursday, Dec. 24

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — New Mexico Bowl: Hawaii vs. Houston (Radio: KYAL-97.1)
BEGGS — Here’s yet another example of how the coronavirus is changing almost every aspect of our lives.
After a narrow defeat in the American Athletic Conference championship the previous night, the Hurricane waited all day Sunday to learn its bowl fate.
The Cotton Bowl matchup will be the second meeting between Oklahoma and Florida. The only other time came in the BCS National Championship Game at the end of the 2008 season.
During the Westwood One national radio broadcast of the Monday night meeting of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, it was mention…
The Sooners have won a title while enduring what must be the most challenging year of their lives.
Oklahoma and Florida's players met the Cotton Bowl media via Zoom calls on Tuesday.
Dewar is 13-0 and ranked No. 1 and is positioned to win its first gold ball in football.
Tulsa and Oklahoma will play for league championships Saturday. Will the Picker pick either to win?
As the Hurricane defense limited the Bearcats to ordinary statistics and 27 points, Tulsa didn’t need a superhuman passing game to win this game.
Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Camping World Stadium.
