TV listings for Thursday, Dec. 17

2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

BOXING

8 p.m.;NBCSN — Ring City USA: Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

4 p.m.;FS1 — Creighton at St. John's

6 p.m.;ESPN — Kansas at Texas Tech

7 p.m.;PAC-12N — San Francisco at Oregon

8 p.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

5 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

6 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

6 p.m.;SECN — Temple at South Carolina

7 p.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina

GOLF

Noon;GOLF — LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship

NBA

8 p.m.;ESPN — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento

NFL

7:20 p.m.;FOX/NFLN — L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas

SOCCER 

11:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Aston Villa

1:55 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Sheffield United

