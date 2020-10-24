TV listings for Sunday, Oct. 25

AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula One: Portugese Grand Prix
11 a.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 400
1 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: SpringNationals
1:30 p.m.;NBC — IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
2:30 p.m.;NBCSN — NASCAR Cup: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
3:30 p.m.;NBC — MotoGP: Motorcycle Grand Prix Circuit
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.;ESPNU — Georgia at Vanderbilt
CYCLING
11:30 a.m.;NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Roubaix, Compiegne to Roubaix
Midnight (Mon);NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A Espana, Stage 6
GOLF
5:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: Italian Open
Noon;GOLF — LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship
4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Zozo Championship
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.;FSOK — America's Day at the Races
MLB
7 p.m.;FOX23 — World Series Game 5: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers (Radio: KYAL-97.1)
NFL
Noon;CBS — Pittsburgh at Tennessee
Noon;FOX23 — Dallas at Washington
3 p.m.;CBS — Kansas City at Denver
7:20 p.m.;NBC — Seattle at Arizona (Radio: KYAL-1550)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Southampton
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle
2:30 p.m.;ABC — MLS: Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy
8 p.m.;FS1 — Liga MX: Club Atletico at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!