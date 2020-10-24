 Skip to main content
TV listings for Sunday, Oct. 25
Weekend TV highlights

TV listings for Sunday, Oct. 25

2020-07-01 sp-tvp2

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula One: Portugese Grand Prix

11 a.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 400

1 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: SpringNationals

1:30 p.m.;NBC — IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

2:30 p.m.;NBCSN — NASCAR Cup: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

3:30 p.m.;NBC — MotoGP: Motorcycle Grand Prix Circuit

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.;ESPNU — Georgia at Vanderbilt

CYCLING

11:30 a.m.;NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Roubaix, Compiegne to Roubaix

Midnight (Mon);NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A Espana, Stage 6

GOLF

5:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: Italian Open

Noon;GOLF — LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship

4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Zozo Championship

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.;FSOK — America's Day at the Races

MLB

7 p.m.;FOX23 — World Series Game 5: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

NFL

Noon;CBS — Pittsburgh at Tennessee

Noon;FOX23 — Dallas at Washington

3 p.m.;CBS — Kansas City at Denver

7:20 p.m.;NBC — Seattle at Arizona (Radio: KYAL-1550)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Southampton

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle

2:30 p.m.;ABC — MLS: Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy

8 p.m.;FS1 — Liga MX: Club Atletico at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

8:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP

