TV listings for Sunday, Nov. 8

AUTO RACING
2 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Cup: Series Championship
BOWLING
1 p.m.;FS1 — PBA: Playoffs
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.;ESPNU — Mississippi at Louisiana State
GOLF
3:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: Cyprus Showdown
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: Houston Open
3 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship
NFL
Noon;CBS — Baltimore at Indianapolis
Noon;FOX23 — Carolina at Kansas City
3 p.m.;CBS — Pittsburgh at Dallas
3 p.m.;Miami at Arizona (Radio: KYAL-97.1)
7:20 p.m.;NBC — New Orleans at Tampa Bay (Radio: KYAL-97.1)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 a.m.;NBCSN – Premier League: W. Bromwich Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur
7:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton
TENNIS
5:15 a.m.;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles final
8 a.m.;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles final
