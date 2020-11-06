 Skip to main content
TV listings for Sunday, Nov. 8
Weekend TV highlights

TV listings for Sunday, Nov. 8

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Cup: Series Championship

BOWLING

1 p.m.;FS1 — PBA: Playoffs

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Mississippi at Louisiana State

GOLF

3:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: Cyprus Showdown

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: Houston Open

3 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship

NFL

Noon;CBS — Baltimore at Indianapolis

Noon;FOX23 — Carolina at Kansas City

3 p.m.;CBS — Pittsburgh at Dallas

3 p.m.;Miami at Arizona (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

7:20 p.m.;NBC — New Orleans at Tampa Bay (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 a.m.;NBCSN – Premier League: W. Bromwich Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur

7:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton

TENNIS

5:15 a.m.;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles final

8 a.m.;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles final

