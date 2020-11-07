 Skip to main content
TV listings for Sunday, Nov. 8
Weekend TV highlights

TV listings for Sunday, Nov. 8

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Season Finale 500

BOWLING

1 p.m.;FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8, Centreville, Va.

3 p.m.;FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, Centreville, Va.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m.;ACCN — ACC Tournament: North Carolina vs. Louisville

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN'S)

5 p.m.;ESPNU — ITA Fall National Championship

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.;ESPNU — ITA Fall National Championship

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Mississippi at Louisiana State

1 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Georgia

3 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at Kentucky

FIGURE SKATING

11 a.m.;NBC — ISU: The Cup of China

FISHING

Noon;ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Texas Fest

GOLF

3:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round

3 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship

GYMNASTICS

4 p.m.;NBCSN — FIG: The Friendship and Solidarity Competition, Tokyo

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:25 a.m. (Mon);ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 1

NFL FOOTBALL

See Page B12

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5:15 a.m.;ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at Lazio

6 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at West Bromwich Albion

7:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City

2:30 p.m.;ABC — MLS: New England at Philadelphia

5:30 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Portland at LA FC

TENNIS

5:15 a.m.;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final

8 a.m.;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles Final, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Mon);TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

