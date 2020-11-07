TV listings for Sunday, Nov. 8

AUTO RACING
2 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Season Finale 500
BOWLING
1 p.m.;FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8, Centreville, Va.
3 p.m.;FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, Centreville, Va.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.;ACCN — ACC Tournament: North Carolina vs. Louisville
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN'S)
5 p.m.;ESPNU — ITA Fall National Championship
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.;ESPNU — ITA Fall National Championship
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.;ESPNU — Mississippi at Louisiana State
1 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Georgia
3 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at Kentucky
FIGURE SKATING
11 a.m.;NBC — ISU: The Cup of China
FISHING
Noon;ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Texas Fest
GOLF
3:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round
3 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship
GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.;NBCSN — FIG: The Friendship and Solidarity Competition, Tokyo
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:25 a.m. (Mon);ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 1
NFL FOOTBALL
SOCCER (MEN'S)
5:15 a.m.;ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at Lazio
6 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at West Bromwich Albion
7:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City
2:30 p.m.;ABC — MLS: New England at Philadelphia
5:30 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Portland at LA FC
TENNIS
5:15 a.m.;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final
8 a.m.;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles Final, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Mon);TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
