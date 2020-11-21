 Skip to main content
TV listings for Sunday, Nov. 22

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.; NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: Portugal MotoGP Race

1:30 p.m.; NBC — FIM MotoGP: Grande Prémio de Portugal (taped)

7 p.m.; CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: Turbo UTV (taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)

11 a.m.;ESPNU — ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, Championship

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)

1 p.m.;SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, Championship

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.;NBC — ISU: Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)

GOLF

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: RSM Classic, Final Round

3 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Pelican Women's Championship, Final Round (taped)

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.;FS1 — America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.;FS2 — America's Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

3:25 a.m. (Mon.);ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5

NFL

Noon;CBS — Tennessee at Baltimore

Noon:FOX — Philadelphia at Cleveland

3:25 p.m.;FOX — Dallas at Minnesota

7:20 p.m.;NBC — Kansas City at Las Vegas (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

RODEO

1:30 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause

RUGBY

1:30 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Pro14: Scarlets at Ulster

SOCCER

10:25 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United

1 p.m.;ESPN — Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli

1:10 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool

3 p.m.;FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: San Jose at Sporting KC, First Round

6:30 p.m.;ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Colorado at Minnesota United, First Round

9 p.m.;ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Portland, First Round

9 p.m.;FS1 — Liga MX Playoff: Puebla at Monterrey, Reclassification Match

SWIMMING

11 a.m.;CBSSN — ISL: Final

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Final

Noon;ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Final

