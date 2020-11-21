TV listings for Sunday, Nov. 22

AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.; NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: Portugal MotoGP Race
1:30 p.m.; NBC — FIM MotoGP: Grande Prémio de Portugal (taped)
7 p.m.; CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: Turbo UTV (taped)
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
11 a.m.;ESPNU — ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, Championship
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
1 p.m.;SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, Championship
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.;NBC — ISU: Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)
GOLF
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: RSM Classic, Final Round
3 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Pelican Women's Championship, Final Round (taped)
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.;FS1 — America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.;FS2 — America's Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
3:25 a.m. (Mon.);ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5
NFL
Noon;CBS — Tennessee at Baltimore
Noon:FOX — Philadelphia at Cleveland
3:25 p.m.;FOX — Dallas at Minnesota
7:20 p.m.;NBC — Kansas City at Las Vegas (Radio: KYAL-97.1)
RODEO
1:30 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause
RUGBY
1:30 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Pro14: Scarlets at Ulster
SOCCER
10:25 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United
1 p.m.;ESPN — Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli
1:10 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool
3 p.m.;FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: San Jose at Sporting KC, First Round
6:30 p.m.;ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Colorado at Minnesota United, First Round
9 p.m.;ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Portland, First Round
9 p.m.;FS1 — Liga MX Playoff: Puebla at Monterrey, Reclassification Match
SWIMMING
11 a.m.;CBSSN — ISL: Final
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Final
Noon;ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Final
