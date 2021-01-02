 Skip to main content
TV listings for Sunday, Jan. 3

TV listings for Sunday, Jan. 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

3 p.m.;CBSSN — Lehigh at Lafayette

3:30 p.m.;NBCSN — St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island

4 p.m.;Oral Roberts at Omaha (Radio: KYAL-99.9)

4:30 p.m.;BTN -- Ohio State at Minnesota

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Southern Illinois at Drake

5 p.m.;CBSSN — Navy at Bucknell

5 p.m.;ACCN — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Houston at SMU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Houston at Central Florida

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Duquesne at Dayton

11 a.m.;ACCN — Clemson at Miami

Noon;ESPN2 — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

Noon;SECN — Texas A&M at Florida

1 p.m.;CBSSN — George Washington at Fordham

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Iowa State at Texas

3 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Michigan at Northwestern

4 p.m.;SECN — Missouri at Arkansas

NBA

2 p.m.;NBATV — Boston at Detroit

5 p.m.;NBATV — Washington at Brooklyn

7:30 p.m.;NBATV — Portland at Golden State

NFL

Noon;CBS — Pittsburgh at Cleveland

Noon;FOX23 — Dallas at N.Y. Giants

3 p.m.;CBS — Arizona at L.A. Rams (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

3 p.m.;FOX23 — Green Bay at Chicago

7:20 p.m.;NBC — Washington at Philadelphia (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

SKIING

2 p.m.;NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Zagreb, Croatia (taped)

3:30 p.m.;NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Bormio, Italy (taped)

5:30 p.m.;NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Zagreb, Croatia (taped)

SOCCER

5:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Burnley vs. Fulham

8:10 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle vs. Leicester City

10:25 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea vs. Man. City

