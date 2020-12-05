TV listings for Sunday, Dec. 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;FS1 — Sacred Heart at St. John’s
Noon;ESPN — Villanova at Texas
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Missouri at Wichita State
1 p.m.;ESPNU — Grambling State at Texas Tech
1 p.m.;SECN — Stetson at Florida
1:30 p.m.;FS1 — Stony Brook at St. John’s
2 p.m.;ESPN — Xavier at Cincinnati
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Oklahoma at TCU
3:30 p.m.;FS1 — West Virginia at Georgetown
4 p.m.;ESPN — Kentucky at Georgia Tech
5 p.m.;ESPNU — DePaul at Iowa State
5 p.m.;BTN — Western Michigan at Michigan State
7 p.m.;PAC12 — California at UCLA
7 p.m.;BTN — Seton Hall at Penn State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
1 p.m.;PAC12 — Utah at Oregon
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Baylor at Arkansas
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;FS1 — Washington State at USC
GOLF
Noon;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge
3:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Mayakoba Golf Classic
NFL
Noon;CBS — Cleveland at Tennessee
3:05 p.m.;FOX23 — L.A. Rams at Arizona (Radio: KYAL-97.1)
3:25 p.m.;CBS — Philadelphia at Green Bay
7:20 p.m.;NBC — Denver at Kansas City (Radio: KYAL-97.1)
RUGBY
Midnight (Mon.);NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Gloucester
SOCCER
5:25 a.m.;ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona
6:30 a.m.;NBCSN — FA Women’s Super League: Chelsea vs. West Ham United
8:30 a.m.;NBCSN — FA Women’s Super League: Everton vs. Man City
2 p.m.;ABC — MLS: Columbus Crew vs. New England
