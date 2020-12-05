 Skip to main content
TV listings for Sunday, Dec. 6

TV listings for Sunday, Dec. 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;FS1 — Sacred Heart at St. John’s

Noon;ESPN — Villanova at Texas

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Missouri at Wichita State

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Grambling State at Texas Tech

1 p.m.;SECN — Stetson at Florida

1:30 p.m.;FS1 — Stony Brook at St. John’s

2 p.m.;ESPN — Xavier at Cincinnati

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Oklahoma at TCU

3:30 p.m.;FS1 — West Virginia at Georgetown

4 p.m.;ESPN — Kentucky at Georgia Tech

5 p.m.;ESPNU — DePaul at Iowa State

5 p.m.;BTN — Western Michigan at Michigan State

7 p.m.;PAC12 — California at UCLA

7 p.m.;BTN — Seton Hall at Penn State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

1 p.m.;PAC12 — Utah at Oregon

5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Baylor at Arkansas

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.;FS1 — Washington State at USC

GOLF

Noon;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge

3:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Mayakoba Golf Classic

NFL

Noon;CBS — Cleveland at Tennessee

3:05 p.m.;FOX23 — L.A. Rams at Arizona (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

3:25 p.m.;CBS — Philadelphia at Green Bay

7:20 p.m.;NBC — Denver at Kansas City (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

RUGBY

Midnight (Mon.);NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Gloucester

SOCCER

5:25 a.m.;ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona

6:30 a.m.;NBCSN — FA Women’s Super League: Chelsea vs. West Ham United

8:30 a.m.;NBCSN — FA Women’s Super League: Everton vs. Man City

2 p.m.;ABC — MLS: Columbus Crew vs. New England

