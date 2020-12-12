 Skip to main content
TV listings for Sunday, Dec. 13

AUTO RACING

7:05 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Rhode Island at W. Kentucky

11 a.m.;FS1 — Oakland at Michigan State

Noon;ESPN — Richmond at West Virginia

1 p.m.;FS1 — Northern Illinois at Iowa

2 p.m.;ESPN — Texas at Baylor

6:30 p.m.;FS1 — Connecticut at Georgetown

8:30 p.m.;FS1 — Stanford at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

Noon;FSOK — Virginia at Florida State

2 p.m.;FSOK — Texas State at Oklahoma

2 p.m.;FSSW+ — Duke at Miami

4 p.m.;ESPN — Tennessee at Texas

COLLEGE HOCKEY

4 p.m.;NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame

GOLF

10 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: U.S. Open

11 a.m.;NBC — PGA Tour: QBE Shootout

1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: QBE Shootout

1 p.m.;NBC — LPGA Tour: U.S. Open

NBA

7:30 p.m.;ESPN — Preseason: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers

NFL

Noon;CBS — Kansas City at Miami

Noon;FOX23 — Dallas at Cincinnati

3 p.m.;FOX23 — New Orleans at Philadelphia

3 p.m.;Arizona at N.Y. Giants (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

7:20 p.m.;NBC — Pittsburgh at Buffalo (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

SKIING

7 p.m.;NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

11 p.m. (Mon.);NBCSN — Cross Country World Cup (taped)

Midnight (Mon.);NBCSN — FIS: Ski Flying World Championships (taped)

SOCCER

5:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton vs. Sheffield United

8:10 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur

10:25 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham vs. Liverpool

1:10 p.m.;NBCSN — Aresnal vs. Burnley

