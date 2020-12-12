TV listings for Sunday, Dec. 13

AUTO RACING
7:05 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;CBSSN — Rhode Island at W. Kentucky
11 a.m.;FS1 — Oakland at Michigan State
Noon;ESPN — Richmond at West Virginia
1 p.m.;FS1 — Northern Illinois at Iowa
2 p.m.;ESPN — Texas at Baylor
6:30 p.m.;FS1 — Connecticut at Georgetown
8:30 p.m.;FS1 — Stanford at Southern Cal
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
Noon;FSOK — Virginia at Florida State
2 p.m.;FSOK — Texas State at Oklahoma
2 p.m.;FSSW+ — Duke at Miami
4 p.m.;ESPN — Tennessee at Texas
COLLEGE HOCKEY
4 p.m.;NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame
GOLF
10 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: U.S. Open
11 a.m.;NBC — PGA Tour: QBE Shootout
1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: QBE Shootout
1 p.m.;NBC — LPGA Tour: U.S. Open
NBA
7:30 p.m.;ESPN — Preseason: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers
NFL
Noon;CBS — Kansas City at Miami
Noon;FOX23 — Dallas at Cincinnati
3 p.m.;FOX23 — New Orleans at Philadelphia
3 p.m.;Arizona at N.Y. Giants (Radio: KYAL-97.1)
7:20 p.m.;NBC — Pittsburgh at Buffalo (Radio: KYAL-97.1)
SKIING
7 p.m.;NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
11 p.m. (Mon.);NBCSN — Cross Country World Cup (taped)
Midnight (Mon.);NBCSN — FIS: Ski Flying World Championships (taped)
SOCCER
5:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton vs. Sheffield United
8:10 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur
10:25 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham vs. Liverpool
1:10 p.m.;NBCSN — Aresnal vs. Burnley
