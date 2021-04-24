 Skip to main content
TV listings for Sunday, April 25, 2021
TV listings for Sunday, April 25, 2021

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.;NBC — IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg

1 p.m.;FOX — NASCAR: GEICO 500

2 p.m.;CBSSN — GT World Challenge: The Endurance Cup (taped)

BOWLING

12:30 p.m.;FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon;SECN — Tennessee at Texas A&M

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Duke at Virginia

2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington St. at California

3 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State

4 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

6 p.m.;ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN)

6:30 a.m.;SECN — SEC Tournament: Final Round

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Rutgers at Michigan

1 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.;ACCN — Florida St. at Louisville

11 a.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky

1 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Georgia at Tennessee

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Washington at UCLA

3 p.m.;SECN — Missouri at Arkansas

4 p.m.;ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate

CYCLING

1 p.m.;NBCSN — UCI: Liege-Bastogne-Liege (taped)

FISHING

7 a.m.;FS1 — Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite

GOLF

7 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA: Gran Canaria Lopesan Open

Noon;GOLF — PGA: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA of America: PGA Professional Championship

HORSE RACING

Noon;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

Noon;COX 3 — Kansas City at Detroit

Noon;MLBN — NY Yankees at Cleveland

1 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at White Sox

6 p.m.;ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — San Diego at LA Dodgers (StatCast)

NBA

12:15 p.m.;ESPN — Boston at Charlotte

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Phoenix at Brooklyn

6:30 p.m.;NBATV — Milwaukee at Atlanta

9 p.m.;NBATV — Sacramento at Golden State

NHL

2 p.m.;NBC — Boston at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.;NBCSN — Columbus at Tampa Bay

RODEO

1 p.m.;CBS — PBR: Nampa Invitational (taped)

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.;FS1 — MLR: New England at Old Glory DC

SAILING

Noon;CBSSN — SailGP: Bermuda Grand Prix

SOCCER (MEN)

5:25 a.m.;ESPN2 — Serie A: Udinese at Benevento

6 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier: Burnley at Wolverhampton

8 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier: Manchester United at Leeds United

4:30 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA Galaxy

TENNIS

7 a.m.;TENNIS — Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart & Istanbul

