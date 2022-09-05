 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for September 6

MLB

6 p.m.;TBS — Minnesota at NY Yankees

7 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Houston

9 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle (8:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN)

6 p.m.;CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

9 p.m.;FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN)

5 p.m.;ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria

TENNIS

11 a.m.;ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals

6 p.m.;ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals

WNBA

7:15 p.m.;ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 4

9:15 p.m.;ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 4

