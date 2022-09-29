 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TV listings for September 30-October 2

  • Updated
  • 0

Friday

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.;ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice

4:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying

CFL 

9:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Ottawa at British Columbia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

9:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Exhibition: Arizona Red-Blue Game

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.;BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;ESPN — Tulane at Houston

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth

6:30 p.m.;CBSSN — UTSA at Middle Tennessee St.

People are also reading…

7 p.m.;FS1 — San Diego St. at Boise St.

9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Washington at UCLA

10 p.m.;CBSSN — New Mexico at UNLV

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)

5 p.m.;ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

5:30 p.m.;BTN — Michigan St. at Maryland

7 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at LSU

7:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

8 p.m.;BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

9:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara

GOLF

6 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

11:30 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Volunteers Of America Classic

2:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Collins Hill (Ga.) at Buford (Ga.)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

1 p.m.;MLBN — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.;MLBN — Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto

8:30 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at LA Angels

NBA 

5 a.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Golden State vs. Washington, Saitama, Japan

9 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Maccabi Ra'anana vs. LA Clippers

NHL 

6 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at New Jersey

SOCCER (MEN)

9 p.m.;FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC

11 p.m;FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Juárez

TENNIS

Saturday

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit

11 a.m.;NBC — IMSA SportsCar Championship: Petit Le Mans

11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250

3 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sparks 300

6 p.m.;USA — IMSA SportsCar Championship: Petit Le Mans

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;ABC — Oklahoma at TCU

11 a.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

11 a.m.;BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin

11 a.m.;CBS — Navy at Air Force

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Georgia St. at Army

11 a.m.;ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Temple at Memphis

11 a.m.;FOX — Michigan at Iowa

1 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah

2:30 p.m.;ABC — Wake Forest at Florida St.

2:30 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

2:30 p.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

2:30 p.m.;CBS — Alabama at Arkansas

2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Fresno St. at UConn

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Northwestern at Penn St.

2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Kansas

2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo

2:30 p.m.;FOX — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Michigan St. at Maryland

2:30 p.m.;NFLN — Cent. Michigan at Toledo

3 p.m.;SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

4:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at Washington St.

6 p.m.;ESPN — LSU at Auburn

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Cincinnati at Tulsa

6:30 p.m.;ABC — NC State at Clemson

6:30 p.m.;BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

6:30 p.m.;CBSSN — San Jose St. at Wyoming

6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — NC State at Clemson (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)

6:30 p.m.;FS1 — West Virginia at Texas

6:30 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at Missouri

7 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh

8:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona

9:15 p.m.;ESPNU — UC Davis at Montana St.

9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Arizona St. at Southern Cal

10 p.m.;FS1 — Stanford at Oregon

FISHING

7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: Bassmaster College Classic Bracket

GENERAL

10:30 p.m.;COX3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene

GOLF

6 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Noon;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Volunteers Of America Classic

3 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.;NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Champagne Stakes and Miss Grillo Stakes

5 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.;SHO — Bellator 286: Patricio Pitbull vs. Ádám Borics

MLB 

Noon;MLBN — Baltimore at NY Yankees 

3 p.m.;MLBN — Oakland at Seattle OR Boston at Toronto

6 p.m.;FOX — NY Mets at Atlanta OR Tampa Bay at Houston

8 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at LA Angels

9 p.m.;MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at San Diego (JIP)

NBA 

7 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Memphis at Milwaukee

Midnight;NBATV — Preseason: Washington vs. Golden State, Saitama, Japan

NHL 

Noon;NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Buffalo

7:30 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Detroit at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN)

6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal

8 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Torino at Napoli

9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace

11:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United

TENNIS

8 a.m.;TENNIS — Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA

Sunday

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Singapore Grand Prix

11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying

12:30 p.m.;CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix

1 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: NHRA Midwest Nationals

1 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)

3 p.m.;BTN — Indiana at Michigan

6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at Wake Forest

11 a.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Purdue

1 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

1 p.m.;SECN — Kentucky at LSU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia

11:30 a.m.;ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth

Noon;ESPN — Georgia Tech at Louisville

1 p.m.;ACCN — Miami at NC State

1:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi St.

2 p.m.;ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech

2 p.m.;AAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford

3 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Duke

3 p.m.;SECN — Missouri at South Carolina

3:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Iowa St. at Kansas St.

4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at California

FISHING

7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: Bassmaster College Classic Bracket

GOLF

5:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Noon;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Volunteers Of America Classic

3 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.;FS2 — The Prix De L'Arc De Triomphe

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MiLB 

6 p.m.;MLBN — Triple-A National Championship

MLB 

12:30 p.m.;MLBN — Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto

3 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at LA Angels

6 p.m.;ESPN — NY Mets at Atlanta

NBA 

Noon;NBATV — Preseason: Charlotte at Boston

5 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Utah vs. Toronto

9 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix

NFL

8:30 a.m.;NFLN — Minnesota vs. New Orleans, London

Noon;CBS — Buffalo at Baltimore

Noon;FOX — Washington at Dallas

3:25 p.m.;CBS — Denver at Las Vegas

7:15 p.m.;NBC — Kansas City at Tampa Bay

NHL 

6:30 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN)

10:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United

2 p.m.;ABC — MLS: LA FC at Portland

4 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Kansas City

6 p.m.;FS2 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

8:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP Singles Finals

9 p.m.;TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Qatar confirms COVID-19 test requirements for World Cup fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert