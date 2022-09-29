TV listings for September 30-October 2

Friday
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.;ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice
4:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying
CFL
9:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Ottawa at British Columbia
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
9:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Exhibition: Arizona Red-Blue Game
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.;BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;ESPN — Tulane at Houston
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth
6:30 p.m.;CBSSN — UTSA at Middle Tennessee St.
7 p.m.;FS1 — San Diego St. at Boise St.
9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Washington at UCLA
10 p.m.;CBSSN — New Mexico at UNLV
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
5 p.m.;ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
5:30 p.m.;BTN — Michigan St. at Maryland
7 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at LSU
7:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
8 p.m.;BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin
9:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara
GOLF
6 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
11:30 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Volunteers Of America Classic
2:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Collins Hill (Ga.) at Buford (Ga.)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
1 p.m.;MLBN — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs
6 p.m.;MLBN — Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto
8:30 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at LA Angels
NBA
5 a.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Golden State vs. Washington, Saitama, Japan
9 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Maccabi Ra'anana vs. LA Clippers
NHL
6 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at New Jersey
SOCCER (MEN)
9 p.m.;FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC
11 p.m;FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Juárez
TENNIS
Saturday
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit
11 a.m.;NBC — IMSA SportsCar Championship: Petit Le Mans
11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250
3 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sparks 300
6 p.m.;USA — IMSA SportsCar Championship: Petit Le Mans
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;ABC — Oklahoma at TCU
11 a.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
11 a.m.;BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
11 a.m.;CBS — Navy at Air Force
11 a.m.;CBSSN — Georgia St. at Army
11 a.m.;ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Temple at Memphis
11 a.m.;FOX — Michigan at Iowa
1 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah
2:30 p.m.;ABC — Wake Forest at Florida St.
2:30 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
2:30 p.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.
2:30 p.m.;CBS — Alabama at Arkansas
2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Fresno St. at UConn
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Northwestern at Penn St.
2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Kansas
2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo
2:30 p.m.;FOX — Oklahoma St. at Baylor
2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Michigan St. at Maryland
2:30 p.m.;NFLN — Cent. Michigan at Toledo
3 p.m.;SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
4:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at Washington St.
6 p.m.;ESPN — LSU at Auburn
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Cincinnati at Tulsa
6:30 p.m.;ABC — NC State at Clemson
6:30 p.m.;BTN — Indiana at Nebraska
6:30 p.m.;CBSSN — San Jose St. at Wyoming
6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — NC State at Clemson (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)
6:30 p.m.;FS1 — West Virginia at Texas
6:30 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at Missouri
7 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh
8:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona
9:15 p.m.;ESPNU — UC Davis at Montana St.
9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Arizona St. at Southern Cal
10 p.m.;FS1 — Stanford at Oregon
FISHING
7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: Bassmaster College Classic Bracket
GENERAL
10:30 p.m.;COX3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene
GOLF
6 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Noon;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Volunteers Of America Classic
3 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.;NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Champagne Stakes and Miss Grillo Stakes
5 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.;SHO — Bellator 286: Patricio Pitbull vs. Ádám Borics
MLB
Noon;MLBN — Baltimore at NY Yankees
3 p.m.;MLBN — Oakland at Seattle OR Boston at Toronto
6 p.m.;FOX — NY Mets at Atlanta OR Tampa Bay at Houston
8 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at LA Angels
9 p.m.;MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at San Diego (JIP)
NBA
7 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Memphis at Milwaukee
Midnight;NBATV — Preseason: Washington vs. Golden State, Saitama, Japan
NHL
Noon;NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Buffalo
7:30 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Detroit at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN)
6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal
8 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Torino at Napoli
9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace
11:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United
TENNIS
8 a.m.;TENNIS — Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA
Sunday
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Singapore Grand Prix
11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying
12:30 p.m.;CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix
1 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: NHRA Midwest Nationals
1 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.;BTN — Indiana at Michigan
6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at Wake Forest
11 a.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Purdue
1 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
1 p.m.;SECN — Kentucky at LSU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia
11:30 a.m.;ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth
Noon;ESPN — Georgia Tech at Louisville
1 p.m.;ACCN — Miami at NC State
1:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi St.
2 p.m.;ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech
2 p.m.;AAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford
3 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Duke
3 p.m.;SECN — Missouri at South Carolina
3:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Iowa St. at Kansas St.
4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at California
FISHING
7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: Bassmaster College Classic Bracket
GOLF
5:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Noon;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Volunteers Of America Classic
3 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.;FS2 — The Prix De L'Arc De Triomphe
11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MiLB
6 p.m.;MLBN — Triple-A National Championship
MLB
12:30 p.m.;MLBN — Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto
3 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at LA Angels
6 p.m.;ESPN — NY Mets at Atlanta
NBA
Noon;NBATV — Preseason: Charlotte at Boston
5 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Utah vs. Toronto
9 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix
NFL
8:30 a.m.;NFLN — Minnesota vs. New Orleans, London
Noon;CBS — Buffalo at Baltimore
Noon;FOX — Washington at Dallas
3:25 p.m.;CBS — Denver at Las Vegas
7:15 p.m.;NBC — Kansas City at Tampa Bay
NHL
6:30 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN)
10:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United
2 p.m.;ABC — MLS: LA FC at Portland
4 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Kansas City
6 p.m.;FS2 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP Singles Finals
9 p.m.;TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA