TV listings for September 28

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
6 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Indiana
6 p.m.;ESPNU — South Carolina at Georgia
6 p.m.;FS1 — Ohio St. at Michigan
7 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia
7 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn
8 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St.
FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
9 p.m.;ESPNU — World Cup: U.S. vs. Serbia
GENERAL
10:30 p.m.;COX3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
11:30 a.m.;MLBN — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.;MLBN — NY Yankees at Toronto OR Atlanta at Washington
8:30 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Seattle
NHL
6 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Washington at Philadelphia
9 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Colorado at Vegas
TENNIS
10 p.m.;TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA; Parma-WTA