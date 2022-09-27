 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for September 28

  • Updated
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

6 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Indiana

6 p.m.;ESPNU — South Carolina at Georgia

6 p.m.;FS1 — Ohio St. at Michigan

7 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia

7 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn

8 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St.

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

9 p.m.;ESPNU — World Cup: U.S. vs. Serbia

GENERAL

10:30 p.m.;COX3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB 

11:30 a.m.;MLBN — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.;MLBN — NY Yankees at Toronto OR Atlanta at Washington

8:30 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Seattle

NHL 

6 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Washington at Philadelphia

9 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Colorado at Vegas

TENNIS

10 p.m.;TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA; Parma-WTA

