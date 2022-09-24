 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TV listings for September 25

  • Updated
  • 0

AUTO RACING

Noon;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 1, The MXGP & MX2

1 p.m.;CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Japan (Taped)

1 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway (Taped)

1 p.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The Junior Motocross World Championship

1:30 p.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 2, The MX2 & Open

2 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: The Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals

2:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500

3 p.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 3, The Open & MXGP

7:30 p.m.;FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park (Taped)

People are also reading…

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Georgia at Florida

Noon;BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

3 p.m.;ESPNU — TCU at Kansas

3 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

4 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

6 p.m.;ACCN — Duke at NC State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;SECN — LSU at Kentucky

Noon;ESPN — Purdue at Iowa

1 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at Alabama

2 p.m.;ESPN — Louisville at Florida St.

2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Washington at UCLA

7 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

11 p.m.;ESPN2 — World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. U.S.

GOLF

11 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round

11 a.m.;NBC — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Singles Matches

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3:45 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

Noon;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Tampa Bay

1:30 p.m.;BSOK — Cleveland at Texas

3 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Oakland OR San Diego at Colorado (2:10 p.m.)

6 p.m.;ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (KayRod Cast)

NFL

Noon;CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Chicago, Kansas City at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, Cincinnati at NY Jets

Noon;FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Tennessee, Detroit at Minnesota, Baltimore at New England, Philadelphia at Washington, New Orleans at Carolina

3:05 p.m.;CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at LA Chargers

3:25 p.m.;FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Arizona, Green Bay at Tampa Bay, Atlanta at Seattle

7:15 p.m.;NBC — San Francisco at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Washington

5 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Edmonton

8 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Vegas at Colorado

RODEO

4 p.m.;CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Game of the Week

5 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Day 3

SOCCER (MEN)

7:50 a.m.;FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Andorra vs. Latvia

10:50 a.m.;FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Kazakhstan

1:30 p.m.;FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Denmark vs. France

SOCCER (WOMEN)

5:45 a.m.;CBSSN — Division 1 Arkema: Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain

9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea (Taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.;TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

7 p.m.;TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Singles Final

10 p.m.;TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert