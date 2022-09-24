TV listings for September 25

AUTO RACING
Noon;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 1, The MXGP & MX2
1 p.m.;CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Japan (Taped)
1 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway (Taped)
1 p.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The Junior Motocross World Championship
1:30 p.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 2, The MX2 & Open
2 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: The Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals
2:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500
3 p.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 3, The Open & MXGP
7:30 p.m.;FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park (Taped)
People are also reading…
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Georgia at Florida
Noon;BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
3 p.m.;ESPNU — TCU at Kansas
3 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Auburn
4 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
6 p.m.;ACCN — Duke at NC State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;SECN — LSU at Kentucky
Noon;ESPN — Purdue at Iowa
1 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at Alabama
2 p.m.;ESPN — Louisville at Florida St.
2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon
5 p.m.;ESPNU — Washington at UCLA
7 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
11 p.m.;ESPN2 — World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. U.S.
GOLF
11 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round
11 a.m.;NBC — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Singles Matches
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3:45 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
Noon;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Tampa Bay
1:30 p.m.;BSOK — Cleveland at Texas
3 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Oakland OR San Diego at Colorado (2:10 p.m.)
6 p.m.;ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (KayRod Cast)
NFL
Noon;CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Chicago, Kansas City at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, Cincinnati at NY Jets
Noon;FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Tennessee, Detroit at Minnesota, Baltimore at New England, Philadelphia at Washington, New Orleans at Carolina
3:05 p.m.;CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at LA Chargers
3:25 p.m.;FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Arizona, Green Bay at Tampa Bay, Atlanta at Seattle
7:15 p.m.;NBC — San Francisco at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Washington
5 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Edmonton
8 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Vegas at Colorado
RODEO
4 p.m.;CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Game of the Week
5 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Day 3
SOCCER (MEN)
7:50 a.m.;FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Andorra vs. Latvia
10:50 a.m.;FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Kazakhstan
1:30 p.m.;FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Denmark vs. France
SOCCER (WOMEN)
5:45 a.m.;CBSSN — Division 1 Arkema: Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain
9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea (Taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.;TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World
7 p.m.;TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Singles Final
10 p.m.;TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds