TV listings for September 12

MLB
Noon BSOK — Texas at Miami
5 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Cleveland OR Houston at Detroit (5:40 p.m.)
6 p.m. BSOK — Texas at Miami
8:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at San Francisco OR LA Dodgers at Arizona
NFL
7:15 p.m. ABC, ESPN — Denver at Seattle
7:15 p.m. ESPN2 — Denver at Seattle (ManningCast)
TENNIS
6:30 a.m. TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds
Tags
- League
- Usa
- Tennis
- Sport
- Basketball
- Concacaf Championship
- America Cup
- New York
- First Round
- Indiana
- Usawp National Team
- La Lakers
- Nbc
- Motor Racing
- Wnba
- Summer
- Bassmaster Elite Series
- Cup
- World Championships
- Group Stage
- Track And Field
- Tour De France
- Cycling
- Military
- Carcassonne
- Foix
- Atlanta
- National League
- France
- America
- Espn2
- Football
- Soccer
- Team
- Amundi Evian Championship
- Detroit
- X Games
- Round
- Seattle
- Golf
- Baseball
- Fc Bayern Munich
- Manchester City
- Real Madrid
- Fc Barcelona
- Cnbc
- Formula 1
- Auto Racing
- U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup
- Motorcycling
- Germany
- Athlete
- Lpga
- Baltimore
- Czech Republic
- Finland
- Houston
- Dallas
- Connecticut
- Los Angeles
- Birthright For College
- Minnesota
- Semifinal
- Premier League
- Arsenal
- Ufc
- Night
- Softball
- Cbs
- Wyndham Championship
- Pbr Team Series
- Cbssn
- Fifa U-20 World Cup Group
- Tour
- Little League
- World Series
- Final
- Espn
- Fs2
- Manchester United
- Ac Milan
- Liverpool
- Bayern Munich
- Game
- Champion
- Fc
- Playoff
- Wta
- Atp
- Spa-francorchamps
- U.s. Open
- University
- Perfect Game
- Quarterfinal
- Chicago White Sox
- Dodgers
- Broadcasting Events
- North Carolina
- World Cup
- Coverage
- Texas
- Miami
- Journalism
- Denver
- Arizona
- Abc
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!