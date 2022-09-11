 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TV listings for September 12

  • Updated
  • 0
2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

MLB

Noon BSOK — Texas at Miami

5 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Cleveland OR Houston at Detroit (5:40 p.m.)

6 p.m. BSOK — Texas at Miami

8:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at San Francisco OR LA Dodgers at Arizona

NFL

7:15 p.m. ABC, ESPN — Denver at Seattle

7:15 p.m. ESPN2 — Denver at Seattle (ManningCast)

TENNIS

6:30 a.m. TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert