TV listings for Sept. 26
TV listings for Sept. 26

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: VTB Russian Grand Prix

Noon;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying (taped)

1 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA Midwest Nationals

1:30 p.m.;CBSSN — World of Outlaws: NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars (taped)

2:30 p.m.;NBCSN — IndyCar Series: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

5 p.m.;CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe (taped)

6 p.m.;NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: South Point 400

9 p.m.;CBSSN — FIM: Motocross of Nations (taped)

Midnight (Mon.);NBCSN — FIM Superbike: World SBK (taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Georgia at LSU

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Baylor at TCU

2 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami

3 p.m.;SECN — Tennessee at Missouri

4 p.m.;ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Oklahoma

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m.;SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee

Noon;ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame

Noon;ESPNEWS — Florida St. at Louisville

1 p.m.;SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M

2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.

3 p.m.;BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

4 p.m.;PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Baylor at Kansas St.

GOLF

11 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

11 a.m.;NBC — Ryder Cup: Final Day

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Pure Insurance Championship

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MARATHON

2 a.m.;NBCSN — Berlin Marathon

MLB BASEBALL

Noon;BSOK — Texas at Baltimore

1 p.m.;COX3 — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

1:30 p.m.;TBS — N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee

4 p.m.;MLBN — Atlanta at San Diego OR Seattle at Angels (in progress)

6 p.m.;ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

NFL FOOTBALL

Noon;CBS — L.A. Chargers at Kansas City

Noon;FOX — Chicago at Cleveland

3:25 p.m.;FOX — Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams

7:20 p.m.;NBC — Green Bay at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Boston at Washington

7 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Ottawa at Winnipeg

RODEO

7 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Invitational (taped)

SOCCER (MEN)

8 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton

10:30 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio

6 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC

8:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Austin FC

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.;CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited

7:30 p.m.;FS2 — Athletes Unlimited

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final

7:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Finals

11 a.m.;TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 3 Day Session

Midnight (Mon.);TENNIS — Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA

5 a.m. (Mon.);TENNIS — Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.;ABC — Playoff: Phoenix at Seattle

4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Playoff: Chicago at Minnesota

