TV listings for Sept. 2-4

Friday

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.;ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort

8:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;ESPN — W. Michigan at Michigan St.

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

7 p.m.;FS1 — Illinois at Indiana

9 p.m.;ESPN — TCU at Colorado

GOLF

6 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Denmark, Second Round

Noon;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round

3 p.m.;GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

10 p.m.;ESPNU — TBA

MLB

6 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Boston

TENNIS

11 a.m.;ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round

5 p.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round

Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.;FS2 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Western at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort

7:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort

11:30 a.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway

2 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;ABC — Colorado St. at Michigan

11 a.m.;ACCN — Rutgers at Boston College

11 a.m.;BTN — Buffalo at Maryland

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Delaware at Navy

11 a.m.;ESPN — NC State at East Carolina

11 a.m.;ESPNU — North Carolina at Appalachian St.

11 a.m.;FS1 — S. Dakota St. at Iowa

11 a.m.;SECN — Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M

1:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Bowling Green at UCLA

2:30 p.m.;ABC — Oregon vs. Georgia, Atlanta

2:30 p.m.;ACCN — Bethune-Cookman at Miami

2:30 p.m.;BTN — North Dakota at Nebraska

2:30 p.m.;CBS — Arizona at San Diego St.

2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Houston at UTSA

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Cincinnati at Arkansas

2:30 p.m.;FOX — UTEP at Oklahoma

2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Tulsa at Wyoming

3 p.m.;ESPNU — BYU at South Florida

3 p.m.;SECN — Troy at Mississippi

5 p.m.;PAC-12N — Rice at Southern Cal

6 p.m.;ESPN — Utah at Florida

6 p.m.;FS1 — Illinois St. at Wisconsin

6:30 p.m.;ABC — Notre Dame at Ohio St.

6:30 p.m.;CBSSN — SMU at North Texas

6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Memphis at Mississippi St.

6:30 p.m.;SECN — Utah St. at Alabama

7 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse

8:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Idaho at Washington St.

9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Boise St. at Oregon St.

9:30 p.m.;FS1 — Kent St. at Washington

10 p.m.;ESPNU — NC A&T vs. NC Central (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

7 p.m.;BTN — Mississippi at Nebraska

CYCLING

9 a.m.;CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 14

GENERAL

11 p.m.;COX3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene (Taped)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Third Round

Noon;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round

3 p.m.;GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Third Round

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3:30 p.m.;NBC — Breeders Cup Challenge Series: The Jockey Club Gold Cup

5 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)

7 a.m.;NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Semifinal

11 a.m.;NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Semifinal

MLB

3 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Boston

3 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Francisco OR Texas at Boston

6 p.m.;BSOK — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

6 p.m.;FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox OR Seattle at Cleveland

9 p.m.;MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN)

6:30 a.m.;CBSSN — SPL: Rangers at Celtic

6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton

8:30 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Fiorentina

9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Brentford

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa

SOCCER (WOMEN)

12:30 p.m.;FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria

TENNIS

10 a.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.;NBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The AG Memorial Van Damme (Taped)

Sunday

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.;ESPN — Formula 1: The Dutch Grand Prix

8 a.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2

9 a.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP

Noon;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (Taped)

12:30 p.m.;NBC — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix (Taped)

2:30 p.m.;NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Portland

4:30 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

5 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.;CBS — Monster Energy Celebrity Game

BOXING

7 p.m.;FOX — PBC Fight Night: Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.;ACCN — Northwestern at Boston College

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Florida A&M vs. Jackson St., Miami

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee

6:30 p.m.;ABC — Florida St. vs. LSU

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)

9 p.m.;PAC-12N — San Jose St. at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;ACCN — UCLA at North Carolina

1 p.m.;SECN — Kansas at Missouri

5 p.m.;PAC-12N — Cal Poly at Stanford

7 p.m.;PAC-12N — Alabama at Utah

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

12:30 p.m.;BTN — Florida at Minnesota

1 p.m.;ACCN — Ohio St. at Louisville

3 p.m.;PAC-12N — Texas at Stanford

CYCLING

9 a.m.;CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 15

GOLF

6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Final Round

Noon;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round

3 p.m.;GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Final Round

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)

8 a.m.;NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game

12:30 p.m.;NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game

MLB

11:05 a.m.;PEACOCK — Toronto at Pittsburgh

12:30 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Boston

12:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston

3:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Philadelphia at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.;ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

RODEO

1 p.m.;CBS — PBR: The Cowboys For A Cause (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN)

8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Brighton & Hove Albion

10:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United

4:30 p.m.;FOX — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Portland

TENNIS

10 a.m.;ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16

WNBA BASKETBALL

Noon;ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut

2 p.m.;ABC — Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle

YOUTH BASEBALL

4 p.m.;CBSSN — Perfect Game 14U Select Festival: East vs. West