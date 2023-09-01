GENERAL
11 p.m.Cox-3 – Oklahoma Sports Scene (taped)
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice
8:55 a.m.ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying
11:30 a.m.USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying
2:30 p.m.USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.ABC — Virginia vs. TennesseeACCN — N. Illinois at Boston CollegeBTN — Fresno St. at PurdueCBSSN — Bowling Green at LibertyESPN — Arizona St. at OklahomaESPNU — Louisiana Tech at SMUFOX — Colorado at TCUFS1 — Utah St. at IowaPEACOCK — East Carolina at MichiganSECN — Ball St. at Kentucky
2 p.m.NFLN — Grambling St. vs. HamptonPAC-12N — Portland St. at Oregon
2:30 p.m.ABC — Boise St. at WashingtonACCN — Wofford at PittsburghBTN — Towson at MarylandCBS — Ohio St. at IndianaCBSSN — South Florida at W. KentuckyESPN — UMass at AuburnFOX — Rice at TexasFS1 — Buffalo at WisconsinNBC — Tennessee St. at Notre Dame
3 p.m.ESPNU — California at North TexasSECN — SE Louisiana at Mississippi St.
5:30 p.m.PAC-12N — Nevada at Southern Cal
6 p.m.CBSSN — Washington St. at Colorado St.ESPN — New Mexico at Texas A&MFS1 — UTSA at HoustonNFLN — Army at Louisiana-MonroePAC-12N — N. Arizona at Arizona
6:30 p.m.ABC — North Carolina at South CarolinaBTN — Toledo at IllinoisCBS — Texas Tech at WyomingNBC — West Virginia at Penn St.SECN — Middle Tennessee at Alabama
7 p.m.ACCN — Old Dominion at Virginia TechESPNU — South Alabama at Tulane
9:15 p.m.FS1 — Sam Houston St. at BYU
9:30 p.m.CBSSN — Idaho St. at San Diego St.ESPN — Coastal Carolina at UCLA
GOLF
7:30 a.m.GOLF — The Walker Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland
5 p.m.GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic
MLB
3 p.m.MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland
6 p.m.BSOK — Pittsburgh at St. Louis
9 p.m.MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN)
6:30 a.m.USA — Premier League: Everton at Sheffield United
9 a.m.USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Chelsea
11:30 a.m.NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
11 a.m.ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open
6 p.m.ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open
WNBA
8 p.m.NBATV — Seattle at Las Vegas
Sunday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.CBS — Northwestern at Rutgers
2 p.m.ESPN — Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, Miami
2:30 p.m.CBS — Oregon St. at San Jose St.
3 p.m.NFLN — Morehouse vs. Virginia Union, Canton, Ohio
6 p.m.ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.
6:30 p.m.ABC — LSU vs. Florida St., Orlando, Fla.
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN)
7:30 a.m.ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup: Lithuania vs. U.S.
GOLF
7 a.m.GOLF — The Walker Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland
5 p.m.GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic
MLB
12:05 p.m.PEACOCK — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
12:30 p.m.MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at NY Mets OR Miami at Washington
1:30 p.m.BSOK — Minnesota at Texas
3:30 p.m.MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
6 p.m.ESPN — NY Yankees at Houston
SOCCER (MEN)
5:55 a.m.CBSSN — SPFL Premiership: Celtic at Rangers
8 a.m.USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool
10:30 a.m.NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal
11:30 a.m.CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Inter Milan
6:30 p.m.FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union
SOCCER (WOMEN)
4 p.m.CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at Washington
TENNIS
10 a.m.ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open
2 p.m.ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open
5 p.m.ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open
6 p.m.ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open
WNBA
2 p.m.ESPN2 — New York at Chicago
6 p.m.NBATV — Phoenix at Minnesota
7 p.m.BSOK — Fever at Wings