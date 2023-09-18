COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
5 p.m.;BTN — Maryland at Penn St.
7 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at California
MLB
6 p.m.;TBS — Philadelphia at Atlanta
7 p.m.;BSOK — Boston at Texas
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.;CBSSN — UEFA Champions League Group Stage: Lazio vs. Atlético Madrid
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds
Noon;TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA
6 p.m.;ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Washington at New York, Game 2
8 p.m.;ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Atlanta at Dallas, Game 2