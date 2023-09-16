COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
6 p.m.;ACCN — Maryland at Virginia
MLB
1 p.m.;BSOK — Cleveland at Kansas City
5:30 p.m.;FS1 — Minnesota at Cincinnati
7 p.m.;BSOK — Boston at Texas
9 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego (8:30 p.m.)
NFL
6:15 p.m.;ESPN/ESPN2 — New Orleans at Carolina
7:15 p.m.;ABC — Cleveland at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN)
1:45 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Burnley at Nottingham Forest
TENNIS
People are also reading…
6:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds
Noon;TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds