Saturday
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m.ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Singapore Grand Prix
7:55 a.m.ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Singapore Grand Prix
5:30 p.m. USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FISHING
7 a.m.FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2023 St. Croix Bassmaster Open
GENERAL
11 p.m.Cox-3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene (Taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round
12:30 p.m.GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open, Third Round
3 p.m.GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round
5 p.m.GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round
HORSE RACING
NoonFS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The bet365 Summer Stakes
MLB
2 p.m.MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Atlanta at Miami (3 p.m.)
5 p.m.BSOK — Texas at Cleveland
6 p.m.MLBN — Tampa Bay at Baltimore
9 p.m.MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Francisco at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (MEN)
10:30 a.m.CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Portugal
8 p.m.FS2 — Rugby Alliance: U.S. Eagles vs. Stade Toulousain
SOCCER (MEN)
6:30 a.m.USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton
8 a.m.CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Juventus
9 a.m.USA — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United
9:45 a.m.FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr at Al-Raed
11:30 a.m.NBC — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United
TENNIS
7 a.m.TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage
6 p.m.TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Singles Final
9 p.m.TENNIS — Osaka-WTA Singles Final
Sunday
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.ESPN — Formula 1: Singapore Grand Prix
NoonNBC — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Battle on the Bricks
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
4 p.m.PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
1 p.m.ACCN — Pittsburgh at NC State
2 p.m.PAC-12N — Montana at Oregon St.
8 p.m.PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Stanford
GOLF
6 a.m.GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round
12:30 p.m.GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open, Final Round
3 p.m.GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round
5 p.m.GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round
HORSE RACING
NoonFS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB
12:30 p.m.BSOK — Texas at Cleveland
12:30 p.m.MLBN — Boston at Toronto
3:30 p.m.MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Diego at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
6 p.m.ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Arizona
NFL
NoonCBS — Kansas City at Jacksonville
NoonFox — Green Bay at Atlanta
3:25 p.m.CBS — NY Jets at Dallas
7:20 p.m.NBC — Miami at New England
RUGBY (MEN)
8 a.m.CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. Romania
SOCCER (MEN)
8 a.m.USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Bournemouth
10:30 a.m.USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton
7:30 p.m.FS1 — MLS: Portland at Austin FC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
5 p.m.CBSSN — NWSL: Angel City FC at Chicago
TENNIS
7 a.m.TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage
WNBA
NoonESPN — Playoffs First Round: Minnesota at Connecticut, Game 2
2 p.m.ABC — Playoffs First Round: Chicago at Las Vegas, Game 2