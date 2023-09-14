GENERAL
10:30 p.m. Cox-3 – Oklahoma Sports Scene (taped)
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice
1:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying
3:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying
6:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Playoffs
4:25 a.m. (Saturday);ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice
BOXING
9 p.m.;ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;ESPN — Army at UTSA;FS1 — Virginia at Maryland
People are also reading…
7 p.m.;CBSSN — Utah St. at Air Force
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
7 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
5 p.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at Miami
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
4:30 p.m.;BTN — Illinois at UCF
7 p.m.;BTN — Southern Cal at Purdue
GOLF
6 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship
12:30 p.m.;GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation
3 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International
5 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;ESPNU — McCallie (Tenn.) at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)
HORSE RACING
Noon;FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB
5:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Pittsburgh OR Atlanta at Miami
6 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Cleveland
6:05 p.m.;APPLETV+ — Tampa Bay at Baltimore
7:15 p.m.;APPLETV+ — Philadelphia at St. Louis
9 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona (9:30 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN)
1 a.m. (Saturday);FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at New Zealand
RUGBY (WOMEN)
2:55 a.m. (Saturday);FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Sydney
TENNIS
7 a.m.;TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Spain vs. Serbia, Britain vs. Switzerland, Italy vs. Chile, Croatia vs. Finland
4 p.m.;TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Semifinal
7:30 p.m.;TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Semifinals
WNBA
6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: Washington at New York, Game 1
8:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: Atlanta at Dallas, Game 1