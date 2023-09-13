AUTO RACING
3 p.m.;FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying
5 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor
8 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs
4:25 a.m. (Friday);ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;ACCN — Bethune-Cookman at Miami;ESPN — Navy at Memphis
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
5 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California
9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
6 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at Alabama
8 p.m.;ESPNU — TCU at BYU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
4:30 p.m.;BTN — Illinois at Southern Cal
7 p.m.;BTN — UCF at Purdue
GOLF
6 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship
Noon;GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation
5 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship
HORSE RACING
Noon;FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB
Noon;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Detroit OR Washington at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)
3 p.m.;MLBN—Regional Coverage: Arizona at NY Mets OR Miami at Milwaukee (2 p.m.)
6 p.m.;FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore
6 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Toronto
NFL
7:15 p.m.;PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at Philadelphia
TENNIS
7 a.m.;TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Australia vs. France, Canada vs. Sweden, Czech Rep. vs. South Korea; San Diego-WTA Quarterfinals
7:30 p.m.;TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Quarterfinals