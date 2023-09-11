COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
7 p.m.;ACCN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
5 p.m.;ACCN — Florida at Florida St.
8 p.m.;ESPN — Nebraska at Stanford
MLB
6 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Toronto
6 p.m.;TBS — NY Yankees at Boston
9 p.m.;MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Francisco (8:30 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN)
10:50 a.m.;FS2 — International Friendly: Azerbaijan vs. Jordan
1:30 p.m.;FS2 — International Friendly: Scotland vs. England
5 p.m.;FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at HFX Wanderers FC
People are also reading…
7:30 p.m.;TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Oman
TENNIS
7 a.m.;TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Switzerland, Serbia vs. South Korea, Sweden vs. Chile, Netherlands vs. Finland; San Diego-WTA Early Rounds
7:30 p.m.;TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Early Rounds