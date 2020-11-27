TV listings for Saturday, Nov. 28

AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;BTN — N.D. State at Nebraska
3 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Classic: South Carolina vs. Liberty
5 p.m.;BTN — Loyola Marymount at Maryland
7 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Virginia Tech vs. Villanova
7 p.m.;BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;FOX23 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (Radio: KFAQ-1170)
11 a.m.;ABC – Penn State at Michigan
11 a.m.;FS1 — Ohio State at Illinois
11 a.m.;ESPN — Kentucky at Florida
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana
11 a.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri
11 a.m.;ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse
11 a.m.;CBSSN — Kent State at Buffalo
2:30 p.m.;CBS — Auburn at Alabama
2:30 p.m.;FOX23 — San Jose State at Boise State
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Pittsburgh at Clemson
2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Northwestern at Michigan State
2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Fla. Atlantic at Middle Tennessee St.
2:30 p.m.;FSOK — North Texas at Texas-San Antonio
3 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi State at Mississippi
3 p.m.;FS1 — Rutgers at Purdue
3 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
6 p.m.;ESPN — LSU at Texas A&M
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Kansas State at Baylor
6 p.m.;FSOK — Duke at Georgia Tech
6:30 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
7 p.m.;FOX23 – Arizona at UCLA
7 p.m.;FS1 – TCU at Kansas
7 p.m.;ESPN2 – Troy at Appalachian State
7 p.m.;ACCN – Virginia at Florida State
GOLF
4 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship
11:30 a.m.;GOLF — LE Tour: Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana
4 a.m. (Sunday);GOLF — EPGA Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Everton vs. Leeds United
1:55 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at West Bromwich Albion
SKIING
2 p.m.;NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped)
