TV listings for Saturday, Nov. 28

2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;BTN — N.D. State at Nebraska

3 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Classic: South Carolina vs. Liberty

5 p.m.;BTN — Loyola Marymount at Maryland

7 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Virginia Tech vs. Villanova

7 p.m.;BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;FOX23 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (Radio: KFAQ-1170)

11 a.m.;ABC – Penn State at Michigan

11 a.m.;FS1 — Ohio State at Illinois

11 a.m.;ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana

11 a.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri

11 a.m.;ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Kent State at Buffalo

2:30 p.m.;CBS — Auburn at Alabama

2:30 p.m.;FOX23 — San Jose State at Boise State

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Pittsburgh at Clemson

2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Northwestern at Michigan State

2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Fla. Atlantic at Middle Tennessee St.

2:30 p.m.;FSOK — North Texas at Texas-San Antonio

3 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi State at Mississippi

3 p.m.;FS1 — Rutgers at Purdue

3 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

6 p.m.;ESPN — LSU at Texas A&M

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Kansas State at Baylor

6 p.m.;FSOK — Duke at Georgia Tech

6:30 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

7 p.m.;FOX23 – Arizona at UCLA

7 p.m.;FS1 – TCU at Kansas

7 p.m.;ESPN2 – Troy at Appalachian State

7 p.m.;ACCN – Virginia at Florida State

GOLF

4 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship

11:30 a.m.;GOLF — LE Tour: Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana

4 a.m. (Sunday);GOLF — EPGA Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship

SOCCER 

8:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Everton vs. Leeds United

1:55 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at West Bromwich Albion

SKIING

2 p.m.;NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped)

