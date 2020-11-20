TV listings for Saturday, Nov. 21

AUTO RACING
1 p.m.;CBS — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series (taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;ABC — Clemson at Florida State
11 a.m.;ACCN — Teams TBA
11 a.m.;FOX23 — Indiana at Ohio State (KYAL-97.1)
11 a.m.;FS1 — Illinois at Nebraska
11 a.m.;ESPN — Florida at Vanderbilt
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Arkansas State at Texas State
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Co. Carolina
11 a.m.;SECN — LSU at Arkansas
11 a.m.;CBSSN — Ga. Southern at Army
11 a.m.;BTN — Teams TBA
2:30 p.m.;ABC — Wisconsin at Northwestern
2:30 p.m.;CBS — San Diego St. at Nevada
2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Teams TBA
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Cincinnati at UCF
2:30 p.m.;FS1 — California at Oregon State
2:30 pm.;BTN – Iowa at Penn State
3 p.m.;FOX23 – Kansas State at Iowa State
3 p.m.;FSOK – Abilene Christian at Virginia
3 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
3 p.m.;ESPNU — Georgia State at South Alabama
3 p.m.;SECN — Kentucky at Alabama
4:30 p.m.;FS2 – Teams TBA
6 p.m.;ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn
6 p.m.;CBSSN – Teams TBA
6:30 p.m.;ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (Radio: KMOD-97.5, KFAQ-1170)
6:30 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia
6:30 p.m.;BTN – Michigan at Rutgers
6:30 p.m.;FSOK – Liberty at North Carolina State
7 p.m.;FOX23 — Arizona at Washington
9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Southern California at Utah
10 p.m.;CBSSB – Boise State at Hawaii
10 p.m.;FS1 – Teams TBA
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.;NBC — FIG: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)
GOLF
4 a.m;GOLF — EPGA Tour: Joburg Open
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: RSM Classic
3 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Pelican Women's Championship
4 a.m (Sunday);GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.;FS2 – America’s Day at the Races
1 p.m.;FSOK -- America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — UFC 255: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez
RUGBY
11:30 a.m.;NBCSN — Premiership: TBA
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur
TENNIS
6 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal
8 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal
Noon;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal
2 p.m.;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal
