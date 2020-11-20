 Skip to main content
TV listings for Saturday, Nov. 21
Weekend TV highlights

TV listings for Saturday, Nov. 21

  • Updated
AUTO RACING

1 p.m.;CBS — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;ABC — Clemson at Florida State

11 a.m.;ACCN — Teams TBA

11 a.m.;FOX23 — Indiana at Ohio State (KYAL-97.1)

11 a.m.;FS1 — Illinois at Nebraska

11 a.m.;ESPN — Florida at Vanderbilt

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Arkansas State at Texas State

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Co. Carolina

11 a.m.;SECN — LSU at Arkansas

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Ga. Southern at Army

11 a.m.;BTN — Teams TBA

2:30 p.m.;ABC — Wisconsin at Northwestern

2:30 p.m.;CBS — San Diego St. at Nevada

2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Teams TBA

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Cincinnati at UCF

2:30 p.m.;FS1 — California at Oregon State

2:30 pm.;BTN – Iowa at Penn State

3 p.m.;FOX23 – Kansas State at Iowa State

3 p.m.;FSOK – Abilene Christian at Virginia

3 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Georgia State at South Alabama

3 p.m.;SECN — Kentucky at Alabama

4:30 p.m.;FS2 – Teams TBA

6 p.m.;ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn

6 p.m.;CBSSN – Teams TBA

6:30 p.m.;ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (Radio: KMOD-97.5, KFAQ-1170)

6:30 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia

6:30 p.m.;BTN – Michigan at Rutgers

6:30 p.m.;FSOK – Liberty at North Carolina State

7 p.m.;FOX23 — Arizona at Washington

9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Southern California at Utah

10 p.m.;CBSSB – Boise State at Hawaii

10 p.m.;FS1 – Teams TBA

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.;NBC — FIG: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)

GOLF

4 a.m;GOLF — EPGA Tour: Joburg Open

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: RSM Classic

3 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Pelican Women's Championship

4 a.m (Sunday);GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.;FS2 – America’s Day at the Races

1 p.m.;FSOK -- America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — UFC 255: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez

RUGBY

11:30 a.m.;NBCSN — Premiership: TBA

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur

TENNIS

6 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal

8 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal

Noon;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal

2 p.m.;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 

