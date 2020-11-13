TV listings for Saturday, Nov. 14

AUTO RACING
2:55 a.m.;ESPN — Formula One: Practice
5:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying
9 a.m.;NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship
2 p.m.;NBC — 12 Hours of Sebring
4:05 a.m.(Sun.);ESPN — Formula One: Turkish Grand Prix
BOXING
9 p.m.;ESPN — Top Rank
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;ABC — Indiana at Michigan State
11 a.m.;ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Miami at Virginia Tech
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Teams TBA
11 a.m.;FOX23 — TCU at West Virginia
11 a.m.;FS1 — Penn State at Nebraska
11 a.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
11 a.m.;CBSSN — M. Tenn. St. at Marshall
11 a.m.;BTN — Illinois at Rutgers
1:30 p.m.;FS2 — Fresno State at Utah State
2:30 p.m.;ABC — Notre Dame at Boston College
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Colorado at Stanford
2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — South Florida at Houston
2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Teams TBA
2:30 p.m.;FOX23 — Southern Cal at Arizona
2:30 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Southern Miss at W. Kentucky
3 p.m.;FS1 — Baylor at Texas Tech
5:30 p.m.;FS2 — Nevada at New Mexico
6 p.m.;FOX23 — Oregon at Wash. St.
6 p.m.;ESPN — Arkansas at Florida
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — SMU at Tulsa (Radio: KXBL-99.5)
6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Temple at Central Florida
6:30 p.m.;ABC — Wisconsin at Michigan (Radio: KYAL-97.1)
6:30 p.m.;ACCN — Florida State at N.C. State
6:30 p.m.;SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi
6:30 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
9:30 p.m.;FOX23 – Teams TBA
9:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Teams TBA
9:30 p.m.;FS2 — UNLV at San Jose State
10 p.m.;FS1 — Oregon State at Washington
GOLF
Noon;CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters (Radio: KYAL-1550)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.;FS2 – America’s Day at the Races
PBR
6:30 p.m.;CBSSN – Unleash the Beast World Finals
SOCCER (WOMEN)
7 a.m.;NBCSN — FASL: Birmingham City at Aston Villa
SWIMMING
12:30 a.m. (Sun.);NBCSN — Toyota U.S. Open (taped)
TENNIS
7 a.m.;TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Singles Final
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!