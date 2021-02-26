TV listings for Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021

AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.;CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Diriyah E-Prix
3:30 p.m.;FS1 — Xfinity: The Contender Boats 250
BOXING
6 p.m.;FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims
7 p.m.;FOX — PBC Fight Night: Main event
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech
11 a.m.;CBS — Texas at Texas Tech
11 a.m.;ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Liberty at Bellarmine
11 a.m.;FOX — Michigan at Indiana
11 a.m.;FS1 — Georgetown at DePaul
Noon;SECN — South Carolina at Georgia
1 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
1 p.m.;CBS — Washington at Arizona
1 p.m.;CBSSN — Rice at Louisiana Tech
1 p.m.;ESPN — Illinois at Wisconsin
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas
1 p.m.;ESPNU — VCU at Davidson
1 p.m.;FSOK — Miami (Fla.) at Clemson
1:30 p.m.;FOX — Marquette at UConn (Radio: KYAL-97.1/96.1)
2 p.m.;ABC — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
2:30 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt
3 p.m.;ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
3 p.m.;CBS — Florida at Kentucky
3 p.m.;CBSSN — Boise St. at San Diego St.
3 p.m.;ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Kansas St. at West Virginia
3 p.m.;ESPNU — Temple at UCF
3 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon at California
3:30 p.m.;NBCSN — La Salle at George Mason
4 p.m.;Western Illinois at Oral Roberts (Radio: KYAL-99.9)
4 p.m.;FOX — Creighton at Xavier
5 p.m.;CBSSN — N. Iowa at Illinois St.
5 p.m.;ESPN — Louisville at Duke
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago
5 p.m.;ESPNU — TCU at Iowa St.
5 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
5:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
6 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
7 p.m.;ESPN — Baylor at Kansas
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — USC at Utah
7 p.m.;ESPNU — NC Central at NC A&T
8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona St.
9 p.m.;ESPN — Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga
9 p.m.;ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado
9 p.m.;ESPNU — Saint Mary's (Cal) at BYU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
1 p.m.;Cincinnati at Tulsa (Radio: JET-99.5)
1 p.m.;FS1 — St. John's at Creighton
2 p.m.;BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.
7 p.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
1 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
7 p.m.;CBSSN — St. Cloud St. at Minn. Duluth
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
5 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Syracuse
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.;SECN — Buffalo at LSU
FISHING
7 a.m.;FS1 — The 2021 Bassmaster Elite
GOLF
11 a.m.;GOLF — PGA: The WGC at The Concession
1:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA: The Puerto Rico Open
1:30 p.m.;NBC — PGA: The WGC at The Concession
4 p.m.;GOLF — Champions: The Cologuard Classic
7 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA: The Gainbridge Championship
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA
7 p.m.;FSOK — Denver at OKC (Radio: KYAL-97.1/96.1)
7 p.m.;NBATV — New Orleans at San Antonio
7:30 p.m.;ABC — Dallas at Brooklyn
NBAGL BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.;NBATV — OKC Blue vs. Delaware Blue Coats
2 p.m.;NBATV — Westchester Knicks vs. Raptors 905
NHL
Noon;NHLN — Washington at New Jersey
6 p.m.;NHLN — Toronto at Edmonton
RODEO
9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: The Can-Am Invitational
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier: West Ham at Manchester City
8:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier: Brighton Hove & Albion at W. Bromwich Albion
TENNIS
8 a.m.;TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Semifinals
11 p.m.;TENNIS — Singapore-ATP Doubles Final
VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.;FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Clark vs. Team Cruz