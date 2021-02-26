 Skip to main content
TV listings for Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.;CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Diriyah E-Prix

3:30 p.m.;FS1 — Xfinity: The Contender Boats 250

BOXING

6 p.m.;FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims

7 p.m.;FOX — PBC Fight Night: Main event

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech

11 a.m.;CBS — Texas at Texas Tech

11 a.m.;ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Liberty at Bellarmine

11 a.m.;FOX — Michigan at Indiana

11 a.m.;FS1 — Georgetown at DePaul

Noon;SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

1 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

1 p.m.;CBS — Washington at Arizona

1 p.m.;CBSSN — Rice at Louisiana Tech

1 p.m.;ESPN — Illinois at Wisconsin

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas

1 p.m.;ESPNU — VCU at Davidson

1 p.m.;FSOK — Miami (Fla.) at Clemson

1:30 p.m.;FOX — Marquette at UConn (Radio: KYAL-97.1/96.1)

2 p.m.;ABC — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

2:30 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt

3 p.m.;ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

3 p.m.;CBS — Florida at Kentucky

3 p.m.;CBSSN — Boise St. at San Diego St.

3 p.m.;ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Kansas St. at West Virginia

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Temple at UCF

3 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon at California

3:30 p.m.;NBCSN — La Salle at George Mason

4 p.m.;Western Illinois at Oral Roberts (Radio: KYAL-99.9)

4 p.m.;FOX — Creighton at Xavier

5 p.m.;CBSSN — N. Iowa at Illinois St.

5 p.m.;ESPN — Louisville at Duke

5 p.m.;ESPN2 — S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago

5 p.m.;ESPNU — TCU at Iowa St.

5 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

5:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

6 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

7 p.m.;ESPN — Baylor at Kansas

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — USC at Utah

7 p.m.;ESPNU — NC Central at NC A&T

8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona St.

9 p.m.;ESPN — Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga

9 p.m.;ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado

9 p.m.;ESPNU — Saint Mary's (Cal) at BYU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

1 p.m.;Cincinnati at Tulsa (Radio: JET-99.5)

1 p.m.;FS1 — St. John's at Creighton

2 p.m.;BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.

7 p.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)

1 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)

7 p.m.;CBSSN — St. Cloud St. at Minn. Duluth

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)

5 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.;SECN — Buffalo at LSU

FISHING

7 a.m.;FS1 — The 2021 Bassmaster Elite 

GOLF

11 a.m.;GOLF — PGA: The WGC at The Concession

1:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA: The Puerto Rico Open

1:30 p.m.;NBC — PGA: The WGC at The Concession

4 p.m.;GOLF — Champions: The Cologuard Classic

7 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA: The Gainbridge Championship

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA

7 p.m.;FSOK — Denver at OKC (Radio: KYAL-97.1/96.1)

7 p.m.;NBATV — New Orleans at San Antonio

7:30 p.m.;ABC — Dallas at Brooklyn

NBAGL BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.;NBATV — OKC Blue vs. Delaware Blue Coats

2 p.m.;NBATV — Westchester Knicks vs. Raptors 905

NHL 

Noon;NHLN — Washington at New Jersey

6 p.m.;NHLN — Toronto at Edmonton

RODEO

9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: The Can-Am Invitational

SOCCER 

6:25 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier: West Ham at Manchester City

8:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier: Brighton Hove & Albion at W. Bromwich Albion

TENNIS

8 a.m.;TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Semifinals

11 p.m.;TENNIS — Singapore-ATP Doubles Final

VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.;FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Clark vs. Team Cruz

