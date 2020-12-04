 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listings for Saturday, Dec. 5

TV listings for Saturday, Dec. 5

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
2020-07-01 sp-tvp2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;ESPNU — North Carolina State at Connecticut

Noon;CBS — Baylor vs. Gonzaga

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;FOX23 — Texas at Kansas State

11 a.m.;ESPN — Texas A&M at Auburn

11 a.m.;ESPN — Oklahoma State at TCU

11 a.m.;ESPNU — North Carolina State vs. UConn

11 a.m.;FS1 — Penn State at Rutgers

1:30 p.m.;NBC — Syracuse at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m.;CBS — Florida at Tennessee

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — West Virginia at Iowa State

2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Tulsa at Navy

2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Iowa at Illinois

2:30 p.m.;FSOK — Boston College at Virginia

4:30 p.m.;ESPNU — BYU at Coastal Carolina

4:30 p.m.;ESPN — Ball State at Central Michigan

3 p.m.;FOX23 — Stanford at Washington

6 p.m.;ESPN — Oregon at California

6 p.m.;FS1 — Colorado at Arizona

6:30 p.m.;ABC — Clemson at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.;CBS — Alabama at LSU

7 p.m.;FOX23 — Baylor at Oklahoma

8 p.m.;ESPNU – Teams TBA

9:30 p.m.;ESPN – Oregon State at Utah

GOLF

1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Mayakoba Golf Classic

4:30 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge

4 a.m. (Sun.);GOLF — EPGA Tour: South African Open

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts

RUGBY

Midnight (Sun.);NBCSN — Premiership: Newcastle at Wasps

SKIING

11:30 a.m.;NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley vs. Everton

8:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Man City vs. Fulham

11:30 a.m.;NBC – Premier League: West Ham United vs. Man United

1:55 p.m.;NBCSN – Premier League: Chelsea vs. Leeds United

5:25 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News