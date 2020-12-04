TV listings for Saturday, Dec. 5

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;ESPNU — North Carolina State at Connecticut
Noon;CBS — Baylor vs. Gonzaga
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;FOX23 — Texas at Kansas State
11 a.m.;ESPN — Texas A&M at Auburn
11 a.m.;ESPN — Oklahoma State at TCU
11 a.m.;ESPNU — North Carolina State vs. UConn
11 a.m.;FS1 — Penn State at Rutgers
1:30 p.m.;NBC — Syracuse at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m.;CBS — Florida at Tennessee
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — West Virginia at Iowa State
2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Tulsa at Navy
2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Iowa at Illinois
2:30 p.m.;FSOK — Boston College at Virginia
4:30 p.m.;ESPNU — BYU at Coastal Carolina
4:30 p.m.;ESPN — Ball State at Central Michigan
3 p.m.;FOX23 — Stanford at Washington
6 p.m.;ESPN — Oregon at California
6 p.m.;FS1 — Colorado at Arizona
6:30 p.m.;ABC — Clemson at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.;CBS — Alabama at LSU
7 p.m.;FOX23 — Baylor at Oklahoma
8 p.m.;ESPNU – Teams TBA
9:30 p.m.;ESPN – Oregon State at Utah
GOLF
1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Mayakoba Golf Classic
4:30 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge
4 a.m. (Sun.);GOLF — EPGA Tour: South African Open
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts
RUGBY
Midnight (Sun.);NBCSN — Premiership: Newcastle at Wasps
SKIING
11:30 a.m.;NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley vs. Everton
8:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Man City vs. Fulham
11:30 a.m.;NBC – Premier League: West Ham United vs. Man United
1:55 p.m.;NBCSN – Premier League: Chelsea vs. Leeds United
5:25 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona
