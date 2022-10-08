TV listings for October 9

AUTO RACING
11 a.m.;CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Taped)
1 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400
7:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Taped)
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;ACCN — Boston College at Louisville
11 a.m.;BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame
1 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Minnesota
1 p.m.;ESPNU — Texas A&M at Mississippi
1 p.m.;SECN — Florida at Missouri
2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Indiana at Rutgers
3 p.m.;SECN — Tennessee at Georgia
4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Arizona at UCLA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
1 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
3 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
5 p.m.;ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest
5 p.m.;ESPNU — Stanford at Utah
6 p.m.lPAC-12N — Oregon at Washington
GOLF
6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Final Round
1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round
3 p.m.;ESPNU — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship
4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round
8 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round (Taped)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
1:30 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
4 p.m.;CNBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes
MLB
1 p.m.;ABC — A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 3 (If Necessary)
6:30 p.m.;ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 3 (If Necessary)
7:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 3 (If Necessary)
NBA PRESEASON
5 p.m.;NBATV — Chicago at Toronto
7:30 p.m.;NBATV — LA Lakers at Golden State
NFL
8:30 a.m.;NFLN — NY Giants vs. Green Bay, London
Noon;CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, LA Chargers at Cleveland, Miami at NY Jets, Tennessee at Washington, Houston at Jacksonville
Noon;FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Minnesota, Detroit at New England, Seattle at New Orleans, Atlanta at Tampa Bay
3:05 p.m.;CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Carolina
3:25 p.m.;FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Rams OR Philadelphia at Arizona
7:15 p.m.;NBC — Cincinnati at Baltimore
RODEO
4 p.m.;CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Game of the Week (Taped)
5 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Day 3
SOCCER (MEN)
8 a.m.;CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at West Ham United
8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace
10:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal
1 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton
1:30 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC
4 p.m.;ESPN2 — MLS: Salt Lake at Portland
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Singles Finals