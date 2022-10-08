TV listings for October 9

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Taped)

1 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400

7:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)

2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;ACCN — Boston College at Louisville

11 a.m.;BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame

1 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Minnesota

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Texas A&M at Mississippi

1 p.m.;SECN — Florida at Missouri

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Indiana at Rutgers

3 p.m.;SECN — Tennessee at Georgia

4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Arizona at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee

1 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

3 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

5 p.m.;ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Stanford at Utah

6 p.m.lPAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

GOLF

6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Final Round

1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round

3 p.m.;ESPNU — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship

4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round

8 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round (Taped)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.;CNBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes

MLB

1 p.m.;ABC — A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 3 (If Necessary)

6:30 p.m.;ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 3 (If Necessary)

7:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 3 (If Necessary)

NBA PRESEASON

5 p.m.;NBATV — Chicago at Toronto

7:30 p.m.;NBATV — LA Lakers at Golden State

NFL

8:30 a.m.;NFLN — NY Giants vs. Green Bay, London

Noon;CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, LA Chargers at Cleveland, Miami at NY Jets, Tennessee at Washington, Houston at Jacksonville

Noon;FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Minnesota, Detroit at New England, Seattle at New Orleans, Atlanta at Tampa Bay

3:05 p.m.;CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Carolina

3:25 p.m.;FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Rams OR Philadelphia at Arizona

7:15 p.m.;NBC — Cincinnati at Baltimore

RODEO

4 p.m.;CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Game of the Week (Taped)

5 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Day 3

SOCCER (MEN)

8 a.m.;CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at West Ham United

8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace

10:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal

1 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton

1:30 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC

4 p.m.;ESPN2 — MLS: Salt Lake at Portland

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Singles Finals