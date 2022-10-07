 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for October 8

  • Updated
  • 0

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

2:30 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250

11:55 p.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Honda Japanese Grand Prix

BOXING

9 p.m.;SHO — Showtime Championship: Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;ABC — Texas vs. Oklahoma, Dallas

11 a.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Virginia

11 a.m.;BTN — Purdue at Maryland

11 a.m.;CBSSN — E. Michigan at W. Michigan

11 a.m.;ESPN — Tennessee at LSU

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Missouri at Florida

11 a.m.;FOX — Michigan at Indiana

11 a.m.;FS1 — TCU at Kansas

11 a.m.;SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.

2:30 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

2:30 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern

2:30 p.m.;CBS — Auburn at Georgia

2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Tulsa at Navy

2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — East Carolina at Tulane

2:30 p.m.;FOX — Utah at UCLA

2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma St.

3 p.m.;ABC — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — North Carolina at Miami

3 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona St.

3 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico

6 p.m.;FS1 — Air Force at Utah St.

6 p.m.;NFLN — James Madison at Arkansas St.

6:30 p.m.;ABC — Clemson at Boston College

6:30 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Illinois

6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.

6:30 p.m.;FOX — Washington St. at Southern Cal

6:30 p.m.;NBC, PEACOCK — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.;SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky

7 p.m.;ACCN — Florida St. at NC State

7 p.m.;CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama

8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona

8:45 p.m.;FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.

9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Hawaii at San Diego St.

10 p.m.;ESPN — Oregon St. at Stanford

10 p.m.;ESPNU — Jackson St. at Alabama St. (Taped)

FISHING

7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open

GOLF

6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Third Round

10:30 a.m.;ESPNEWS — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship

1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round

4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open

8 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round (Taped)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.;CNBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Thoroughbred Club Stakes

MLB

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 2

3 p.m.;ESPN — A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 2

6:30 p.m.;ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 2

7:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 2

NBA PRESEASON

11 a.m.;NBATV — Atlanta vs. Milwaukee, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NHL

1 p.m.;NHLN — Global Series: Nashville vs. San Jose

5 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Dallas at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN)

8 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Sassuolo

9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion

5 p.m.;FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Cavalry FC

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Semifinals

