 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TV listings for October 7-9

  • Updated
  • 0

Friday

AUTO RACING

9:55 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

5 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Harvard at Cornell

6 p.m.;FS1 — Nebraska at Rutgers

6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Houston at Memphis

9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — UNLV at San Jose St.

9:30 p.m.;FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)

7 p.m.;ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

People are also reading…

5:30 p.m.;BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

7 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Mississippi

7:30 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado

10 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington

GOLF

7 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — PGA Juniors: Junior League Championship

1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Constellation Furyk & Friends

4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open

8 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.;ESPNU — Corner Canyon (Utah) at Lone Peak (Utah)

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL)

4 p.m.;ESPNU — GEICO Invitational: Skyview (Idaho) vs. Papillion (Neb.)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

11 a.m.;ESPN — Wild Card: Tampa Bay at Cleveland

1 p.m.;ABC — Wild Card: Philadelphia at St. Louis

3 p.m.;ESPN — Wild Card: Seattle at Toronto

7 p.m.;ESPN — Wild Card: San Diego at NY Mets

NBA 

7 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Miami at Memphis

NHL 

1 p.m.;NHLN — Global Series: San Jose vs. Nashville

6:30 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Toronto at Detroit

SOCCER (WOMEN)

2 p.m.;FOX — International Friendly: England vs. U.S., London

Saturday

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying

2:30 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drive for the Cure 250

BOXING

9 p.m.;SHO — Showtime Championship: Fundora vs. Ocampo

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;ABC — Texas vs. Oklahoma

11 a.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Virginia

11 a.m.;BTN — Purdue at Maryland

11 a.m.;CBSSN — E. Michigan at W. Michigan

11 a.m.;ESPN — Tennessee at LSU

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Missouri at Florida

11 a.m.;FOX — Michigan at Indiana

11 a.m.;FS1 — TCU at Kansas

11 a.m.;SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.

2:30 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

2:30 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern

2:30 p.m.;CBS — Auburn at Georgia

2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Tulsa at Navy

2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — East Carolina at Tulane

2:30 p.m.;FOX — Utah at UCLA

2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma St.

3 p.m.;ABC — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — North Carolina at Miami

3 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona St.

3 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico

6 p.m.;FS1 — Air Force at Utah St.

6 p.m.;NFLN — James Madison at Arkansas St.

6:30 p.m.;ABC — Clemson at Boston College

6:30 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Illinois

6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.

6:30 p.m.;FOX — Washington St. at Southern Cal

6:30 p.m.;NBC — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.;PEACOCK — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.;SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky

7 p.m.;ACCN — Florida St. at NC State

7 p.m.;CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama

8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona

8:45 p.m.;FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.

9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Hawaii at San Diego St.

10 p.m.;ESPN — Oregon St. at Stanford

10 p.m.;ESPNU — Jackson St. at Alabama St.

FISHING

7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster: St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open

GOLF

6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España

10:30 a.m.;ESPNEWS — PGA Juniors: Junior League Championship

1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Constellation Furyk & Friends

4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open

8 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.;CNBC — Thoroughbred Club Stakes

MLB

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — A.L. Wild Card: Tampa Bay at Cleveland

3 p.m.;ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: Seattle at Toronto

6:30 p.m.;ESPN — N.L. Wild Card: San Diego at NY Mets

7:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card: Philadelphia at St. Louis

NBA 

11 a.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta vs. Milwaukee

NHL 

1 p.m.;NHLN — Global Series: Nashville vs. San Jose

5 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Dallas at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN)

8 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Sassuolo

9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion

5 p.m.;FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Cavalry FC

Sunday

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.;CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge

1 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Bank of America ROVAL 400

7:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)

2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;ACCN — Boston College at Louisville

11 a.m.;BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame

1 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Minnesota

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Texas A&M at Mississippi

1 p.m.;SECN — Florida at Missouri

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Indiana at Rutgers

3 p.m.;SECN — Tennessee at Georgia

4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Arizona at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee

1 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

3 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

5 p.m.;ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Stanford at Utah

6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

GOLF

6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España

1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Constellation Furyk & Friends

3 p.m.;ESPNU — PGA Juniors: Junior League Championship

4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open

8 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.;CNBC — The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes

MLB 

1 p.m.;ABC — A.L. Wild Card: Seattle at Toronto

3 p.m.;ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: Tampa Bay at Cleveland

6:30 p.m.;ESPN — N.L. Wild Card: San Diego at NY Mets

7:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card: Philadelphia at St. Louis

NBA 

5 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Milwaukee

7:30 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State

NFL 

8:30 a.m.;NFLN — NY Giants vs. Green Bay

Noon;CBS — Pittsburgh at Buffalo

Noon;FOX — Atlanta at Tampa Bay

3:25 p.m.;FOX — Dallas at LA Rams

7:15 p.m.;NBC — Cincinnati at Baltimore

RODEO

2 p.m.;CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days

5 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days

SOCCER (MEN)

8 a.m.;CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at West Ham United

8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace

10:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal

1 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton

1:30 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC

4 p.m.;ESPN2 — MLS: Salt Lake at Portland

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are the Bill Knight Automotive high school athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert