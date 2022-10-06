TV listings for October 7-9

Friday
AUTO RACING
9:55 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
5 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Harvard at Cornell
6 p.m.;FS1 — Nebraska at Rutgers
6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Houston at Memphis
9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — UNLV at San Jose St.
9:30 p.m.;FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
7 p.m.;ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
People are also reading…
5:30 p.m.;BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.
7 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Mississippi
7:30 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado
10 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington
GOLF
7 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — PGA Juniors: Junior League Championship
1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Constellation Furyk & Friends
4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open
8 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.;ESPNU — Corner Canyon (Utah) at Lone Peak (Utah)
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL)
4 p.m.;ESPNU — GEICO Invitational: Skyview (Idaho) vs. Papillion (Neb.)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
11 a.m.;ESPN — Wild Card: Tampa Bay at Cleveland
1 p.m.;ABC — Wild Card: Philadelphia at St. Louis
3 p.m.;ESPN — Wild Card: Seattle at Toronto
7 p.m.;ESPN — Wild Card: San Diego at NY Mets
NBA
7 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Miami at Memphis
NHL
1 p.m.;NHLN — Global Series: San Jose vs. Nashville
6:30 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Toronto at Detroit
SOCCER (WOMEN)
2 p.m.;FOX — International Friendly: England vs. U.S., London
Saturday
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying
2:30 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drive for the Cure 250
BOXING
9 p.m.;SHO — Showtime Championship: Fundora vs. Ocampo
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;ABC — Texas vs. Oklahoma
11 a.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
11 a.m.;BTN — Purdue at Maryland
11 a.m.;CBSSN — E. Michigan at W. Michigan
11 a.m.;ESPN — Tennessee at LSU
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Missouri at Florida
11 a.m.;FOX — Michigan at Indiana
11 a.m.;FS1 — TCU at Kansas
11 a.m.;SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.
2:30 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
2:30 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern
2:30 p.m.;CBS — Auburn at Georgia
2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Tulsa at Navy
2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — East Carolina at Tulane
2:30 p.m.;FOX — Utah at UCLA
2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma St.
3 p.m.;ABC — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — North Carolina at Miami
3 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona St.
3 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt
6 p.m.;CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico
6 p.m.;FS1 — Air Force at Utah St.
6 p.m.;NFLN — James Madison at Arkansas St.
6:30 p.m.;ABC — Clemson at Boston College
6:30 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Illinois
6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.
6:30 p.m.;FOX — Washington St. at Southern Cal
6:30 p.m.;NBC — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.;PEACOCK — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.;SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky
7 p.m.;ACCN — Florida St. at NC State
7 p.m.;CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama
8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona
8:45 p.m.;FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.
9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Hawaii at San Diego St.
10 p.m.;ESPN — Oregon St. at Stanford
10 p.m.;ESPNU — Jackson St. at Alabama St.
FISHING
7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster: St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open
GOLF
6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España
10:30 a.m.;ESPNEWS — PGA Juniors: Junior League Championship
1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Constellation Furyk & Friends
4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open
8 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
4 p.m.;CNBC — Thoroughbred Club Stakes
MLB
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — A.L. Wild Card: Tampa Bay at Cleveland
3 p.m.;ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: Seattle at Toronto
6:30 p.m.;ESPN — N.L. Wild Card: San Diego at NY Mets
7:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card: Philadelphia at St. Louis
NBA
11 a.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta vs. Milwaukee
NHL
1 p.m.;NHLN — Global Series: Nashville vs. San Jose
5 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Dallas at Minnesota
SOCCER (MEN)
8 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Sassuolo
9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion
5 p.m.;FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Cavalry FC
Sunday
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.;CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge
1 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Bank of America ROVAL 400
7:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;ACCN — Boston College at Louisville
11 a.m.;BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame
1 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Minnesota
1 p.m.;ESPNU — Texas A&M at Mississippi
1 p.m.;SECN — Florida at Missouri
2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Indiana at Rutgers
3 p.m.;SECN — Tennessee at Georgia
4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Arizona at UCLA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
1 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
3 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
5 p.m.;ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest
5 p.m.;ESPNU — Stanford at Utah
6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington
GOLF
6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España
1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Constellation Furyk & Friends
3 p.m.;ESPNU — PGA Juniors: Junior League Championship
4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open
8 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
1:30 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
4 p.m.;CNBC — The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes
MLB
1 p.m.;ABC — A.L. Wild Card: Seattle at Toronto
3 p.m.;ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: Tampa Bay at Cleveland
6:30 p.m.;ESPN — N.L. Wild Card: San Diego at NY Mets
7:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card: Philadelphia at St. Louis
NBA
5 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Milwaukee
7:30 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State
NFL
8:30 a.m.;NFLN — NY Giants vs. Green Bay
Noon;CBS — Pittsburgh at Buffalo
Noon;FOX — Atlanta at Tampa Bay
3:25 p.m.;FOX — Dallas at LA Rams
7:15 p.m.;NBC — Cincinnati at Baltimore
RODEO
2 p.m.;CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days
5 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days
SOCCER (MEN)
8 a.m.;CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at West Ham United
8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace
10:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal
1 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton
1:30 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC
4 p.m.;ESPN2 — MLS: Salt Lake at Portland