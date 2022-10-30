TV listings for October 31

HORSE RACING
9:30 p.m.;FS2 — The Melbourne Cup: From Flemington Racecourse
MLB
7 p.m.;FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 3
NBA
6:30 p.m.;NBATV — Indiana at Brooklyn
NFL
7:15 p.m.;ESPN — Cincinnati at Cleveland
7:15 p.m.;ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Cleveland (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
NHL
6 p.m.;NHLN — Washington at Carolina
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin
