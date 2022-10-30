 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TV listings for October 31

  • Updated
  • 0

HORSE RACING

9:30 p.m.;FS2 — The Melbourne Cup: From Flemington Racecourse

MLB

7 p.m.;FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 3

NBA

6:30 p.m.;NBATV — Indiana at Brooklyn

NFL

7:15 p.m.;ESPN — Cincinnati at Cleveland

7:15 p.m.;ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Cleveland (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL

6 p.m.;NHLN — Washington at Carolina

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert