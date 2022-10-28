 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for October 29

  • Updated
  • 0

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

11:55 a.m.;ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City

2:30 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250

2:55 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;ABC — Notre Dame at Syracuse

11 a.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Boston College at UConn

11 a.m.;ESPN — TCU at West Virginia

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — South Florida at Houston

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Toledo at E. Michigan

11 a.m.;FOX — Ohio St. at Penn St.

11 a.m.;FS1 — Oklahoma at Iowa St.

11 a.m.;SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

1:30 p.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota

2:30 p.m.;ABC — Illinois at Nebraska

2:30 p.m.;ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville

2:30 p.m.;CBS — Florida at Georgia

2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Temple at Navy

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Cincinnati at UCF

2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Northwestern at Iowa

2:30 p.m.;FOX — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.

2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Oregon at California

3 p.m.;ESPNU — S. Alabama at Arkansas St.

3 p.m;SECN — Missouri at South Carolina

6 p.m.;CBSSN — UAB at FAU

6 p.m.;ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

6 p.m.;FS1 — Colorado St. at Boise St.

6 p.m.;NFLN — Coastal Carolina at Marshall

6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Arizona

6:30 p.m.;ABC — Michigan St. at Michigan

6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas Tech

6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Arizona St. at Colorado

6:30 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M

7 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina

9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Nevada at San Jose St.

9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Stanford at UCLA

9:30 p.m.;FS1 — San Diego St. at Fresno St.

10 p.m.'ESPN2 — Southern U. at Jackson St. (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)

11 a.m.;BTN — UCLA at Rutgers

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

5:30 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

7:30 p.m.;BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

COLLEGE WATER POLO (MEN)

3 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at UCLA

GENERAL

11 p.m.;COX-3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene (Taped)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Third Round

12:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

6:30 p.m.;FS2 — Breeders Crown Harness Racing: Night 2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.;SHO — Bellator 287 Main Card: Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui

MLB

7 p.m.;FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 2

NBA

7 p.m.;NBATV — Philadelphia at Chicago

8 p.m.;BSOK — Oklahoma City at Dallas

NHL

1 p.m.;BSOK, NHLN — NY Rangers at Dallas

6 p.m.;NHLN — Toronto at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN)

6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City

8 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Napoli

9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Everton at Fulham

1:45 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool

SOCCER (MEN)

7 p.m.;CBS — NWSL: Portland FC vs. Kansas City, Championship, Washington

TENNIS

7 a.m.;TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Semifinals

