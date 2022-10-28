TV listings for October 29

AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
11:55 a.m.;ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City
2:30 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250
2:55 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;ABC — Notre Dame at Syracuse
11 a.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.
11 a.m.;CBSSN — Boston College at UConn
11 a.m.;ESPN — TCU at West Virginia
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — South Florida at Houston
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Toledo at E. Michigan
11 a.m.;FOX — Ohio St. at Penn St.
11 a.m.;FS1 — Oklahoma at Iowa St.
11 a.m.;SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
1:30 p.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota
2:30 p.m.;ABC — Illinois at Nebraska
2:30 p.m.;ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville
2:30 p.m.;CBS — Florida at Georgia
2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Temple at Navy
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Cincinnati at UCF
2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Northwestern at Iowa
2:30 p.m.;FOX — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.
2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Oregon at California
3 p.m.;ESPNU — S. Alabama at Arkansas St.
3 p.m;SECN — Missouri at South Carolina
6 p.m.;CBSSN — UAB at FAU
6 p.m.;ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee
6 p.m.;FS1 — Colorado St. at Boise St.
6 p.m.;NFLN — Coastal Carolina at Marshall
6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Arizona
6:30 p.m.;ABC — Michigan St. at Michigan
6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas Tech
6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Arizona St. at Colorado
6:30 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M
7 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina
9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Nevada at San Jose St.
9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Stanford at UCLA
9:30 p.m.;FS1 — San Diego St. at Fresno St.
10 p.m.'ESPN2 — Southern U. at Jackson St. (Taped)
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
11 a.m.;BTN — UCLA at Rutgers
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
5:30 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
7:30 p.m.;BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.
COLLEGE WATER POLO (MEN)
3 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at UCLA
GENERAL
11 p.m.;COX-3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene (Taped)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Third Round
12:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
6:30 p.m.;FS2 — Breeders Crown Harness Racing: Night 2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m.;SHO — Bellator 287 Main Card: Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui
MLB
7 p.m.;FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 2
NBA
7 p.m.;NBATV — Philadelphia at Chicago
8 p.m.;BSOK — Oklahoma City at Dallas
NHL
1 p.m.;BSOK, NHLN — NY Rangers at Dallas
6 p.m.;NHLN — Toronto at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN)
6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City
8 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Napoli
9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Everton at Fulham
1:45 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool
SOCCER (MEN)
7 p.m.;CBS — NWSL: Portland FC vs. Kansas City, Championship, Washington
TENNIS
7 a.m.;TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Semifinals