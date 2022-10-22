 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for October 23

  • Updated
  • 0

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.;ABC — Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix

12:30 p.m.;CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia (Taped)

1:30 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m.;ACCN — Rutgers at Syracuse

1 p.m.;ACCN — Saint Joseph's at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)

3 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern

5 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)

1 p.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.

1 p.m.;PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah

3 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;SECN — Alabama at Georgia

Noon;ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan

Noon;ESPNU — Louisville at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.;SECN — South Carolina at LSU

2 p.m.;ESPNU — Kentucky at Texas A&M

3 p.m.;PAC-12N — UCLA at California

FIGURE SKATING

1 p.m.;E! — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America

GOLF

6 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round

1:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round

5:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round (Taped)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

1:30 p.m.;FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 5

5 p.m.;TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4

NBA

6 p.m.;NBATV — Washington at Cleveland

9 p.m.;NBATV — Phoenix at LA Clippers

NFL

Noon;CBS — Detroit at Dallas

Noon;FOX — NY Giants at Jacksonville

3:25 p.m.;FOX — Kansas City at San Francisco

7:15 p.m.;NBC — Pittsburgh at Miami

NHL

4 p.m.;ESPN — Anaheim at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN)

8 a.m.;CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United

8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton

11:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur

Noon;ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Montréal, Semifinal

1:45 p.m.;CBSSN — Napoli at AS Roma

7 p.m.;ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Austin, Semifinal

8 p.m.;FS1 — Liga MX Playoff: Pachuca at Monterrey, Semifinal - Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN)

5:55 a.m.;CBSSN — FASL: Arsenal at Liverpool

4 p.m.;CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: San Diego FC at Portland FC, Semifinal

6:30 p.m.;CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Kansas City at OL Reign, Semifinal

9 p.m.;CBSSN — Bundesliga: Bayern at Wolfsburg (Taped)

TENNIS

9 a.m.;TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Finals

6 p.m.;TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Final

