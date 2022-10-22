TV listings for October 23

AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.;ABC — Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix
12:30 p.m.;CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia (Taped)
1:30 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.;ACCN — Rutgers at Syracuse
1 p.m.;ACCN — Saint Joseph's at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern
5 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
1 p.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.
1 p.m.;PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah
3 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;SECN — Alabama at Georgia
Noon;ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan
Noon;ESPNU — Louisville at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.;SECN — South Carolina at LSU
2 p.m.;ESPNU — Kentucky at Texas A&M
3 p.m.;PAC-12N — UCLA at California
FIGURE SKATING
1 p.m.;E! — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
GOLF
6 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round
1:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round
5:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round (Taped)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
1:30 p.m.;FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 5
5 p.m.;TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4
NBA
6 p.m.;NBATV — Washington at Cleveland
9 p.m.;NBATV — Phoenix at LA Clippers
NFL
Noon;CBS — Detroit at Dallas
Noon;FOX — NY Giants at Jacksonville
3:25 p.m.;FOX — Kansas City at San Francisco
7:15 p.m.;NBC — Pittsburgh at Miami
NHL
4 p.m.;ESPN — Anaheim at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN)
8 a.m.;CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United
8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton
11:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur
Noon;ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Montréal, Semifinal
1:45 p.m.;CBSSN — Napoli at AS Roma
7 p.m.;ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Austin, Semifinal
8 p.m.;FS1 — Liga MX Playoff: Pachuca at Monterrey, Semifinal - Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN)
5:55 a.m.;CBSSN — FASL: Arsenal at Liverpool
4 p.m.;CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: San Diego FC at Portland FC, Semifinal
6:30 p.m.;CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Kansas City at OL Reign, Semifinal
9 p.m.;CBSSN — Bundesliga: Bayern at Wolfsburg (Taped)
TENNIS
9 a.m.;TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Finals
6 p.m.;TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Final