TV listings for October 22

  • Updated
  • 0

AUTO RACING

Noon;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200

1:55 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

3:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300

4:55 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;ABC — Syracuse at Clemson

11 a.m.;BTN — Indiana at Rutgers

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Louisiana-Monroe at Army

11 a.m.;ESPN — Cincinnati at SMU

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Kansas at Baylor

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Houston at Navy

11 a.m.;FOX — Iowa at Ohio St.

11 a.m.;SECN — UT-Martin at Tennessee

11:30 a.m.;BSOK — Duke at Miami

1:30 p.m.;PEACOCK — UNLV at Notre Dame

2 p.m.;FS1 — West Virginia at Texas Tech

2:30 p.m.;ABC — Texas at Oklahoma St.

2:30 p.m.;ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest

2:30 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Maryland

2:30 p.m.;CBS — Mississippi at LSU

2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio)

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Purdue at Wisconsin

2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane

2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — BYU at Liberty

2:30 p.m.;FOX — UCLA at Oregon

3 p.m.;PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Stanford

3 p.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri

5:30 p.m.;FS2 — Fresno St. at New Mexico

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Boise St. at Air Force

6 p.m.;ESPN — Mississippi St. at Alabama

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Alabama (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)

6:30 p.m.;ABC — Minnesota at Penn St.

6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — UCF at East Carolina

6:30 p.m.;SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

7 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

7 p.m.;FS1 — Kansas St. at TCU

7 p.m.;PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.

8:45 p.m.;FS2 — Utah St. at Wyoming

9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada

9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Washington at California

10 p.m.;ESPN2 — Montana at Sacramento St.

10 p.m.;ESPNU — NC Central at SC State (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

6 p.m.;BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

8 p.m.;BTN — Purdue at Minnesota

FIGURE SKATING

2 p.m.;NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating—Skate America

7 p.m.;USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating—Skate America

FISHING

7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open

GOLF

7 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round

6 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff 1), Second Round (Taped)

10 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 a.m.;ESPNEWS — UFC 280 Prelims: Undercard Bouts

MLB

4 p.m.;TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 3

6:30 p.m.;FOX — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 4

NBA

5 p.m.;NBATV — San Antonio at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.;NBATV — Memphis at Dallas

8 p.m.;BSOK — Oklahoma City at Denver

NHL

Noon;NHLN — Minnesota at Boston

6 p.m.;NHLN — Dallas at Montréal

SOCCER (MEN)

6:30 a.m.;CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Hearts

6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Nottingham Forest

9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea

SOCCER (WOMEN)

5:45 a.m.;FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia vs. Tanzania, Quarterfinal

9:15 a.m.;FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Japan vs. Spain, Quarterfinal

TENNIS

7 a.m.;TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Semifinals

5 p.m.;TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals

