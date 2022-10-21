TV listings for October 22

AUTO RACING
Noon;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200
1:55 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
3:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300
4:55 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;ABC — Syracuse at Clemson
11 a.m.;BTN — Indiana at Rutgers
11 a.m.;CBSSN — Louisiana-Monroe at Army
11 a.m.;ESPN — Cincinnati at SMU
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Kansas at Baylor
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Houston at Navy
11 a.m.;FOX — Iowa at Ohio St.
11 a.m.;SECN — UT-Martin at Tennessee
11:30 a.m.;BSOK — Duke at Miami
1:30 p.m.;PEACOCK — UNLV at Notre Dame
2 p.m.;FS1 — West Virginia at Texas Tech
2:30 p.m.;ABC — Texas at Oklahoma St.
2:30 p.m.;ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest
2:30 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Maryland
2:30 p.m.;CBS — Mississippi at LSU
2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio)
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Purdue at Wisconsin
2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane
2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — BYU at Liberty
2:30 p.m.;FOX — UCLA at Oregon
3 p.m.;PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Stanford
3 p.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri
5:30 p.m.;FS2 — Fresno St. at New Mexico
6 p.m.;CBSSN — Boise St. at Air Force
6 p.m.;ESPN — Mississippi St. at Alabama
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Alabama (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)
6:30 p.m.;ABC — Minnesota at Penn St.
6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — UCF at East Carolina
6:30 p.m.;SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina
7 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
7 p.m.;FS1 — Kansas St. at TCU
7 p.m.;PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.
8:45 p.m.;FS2 — Utah St. at Wyoming
9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada
9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Washington at California
10 p.m.;ESPN2 — Montana at Sacramento St.
10 p.m.;ESPNU — NC Central at SC State (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
6 p.m.;BTN — Nebraska at Illinois
8 p.m.;BTN — Purdue at Minnesota
FIGURE SKATING
2 p.m.;NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating—Skate America
7 p.m.;USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating—Skate America
FISHING
7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open
GOLF
7 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round
6 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff 1), Second Round (Taped)
10 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 a.m.;ESPNEWS — UFC 280 Prelims: Undercard Bouts
MLB
4 p.m.;TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 3
6:30 p.m.;FOX — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 4
NBA
5 p.m.;NBATV — San Antonio at Philadelphia
7:30 p.m.;NBATV — Memphis at Dallas
8 p.m.;BSOK — Oklahoma City at Denver
NHL
Noon;NHLN — Minnesota at Boston
6 p.m.;NHLN — Dallas at Montréal
SOCCER (MEN)
6:30 a.m.;CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Hearts
6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Nottingham Forest
9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea
SOCCER (WOMEN)
5:45 a.m.;FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia vs. Tanzania, Quarterfinal
9:15 a.m.;FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Japan vs. Spain, Quarterfinal
TENNIS
7 a.m.;TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Semifinals
5 p.m.;TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals