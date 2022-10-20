 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for October 21-23

  • Updated
  • 0

Friday

AUTO RACING

1:55 p.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

4:55 p.m. ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

5 p.m. USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

BOXING

8:30 p.m. SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Atlantic City, N.J.

COLLEGE FIED HOCKEY

3 p.m. BTN — Michigan at Northwestern

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m. ESPNU — Princeton at Harvard

6:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Tulsa at Temple

7 p.m. CBSSN — UAB at W. Kentucky

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)

5 p.m. ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College

7 p.m. ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke

8 p.m. PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

12:30 p.m. ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU

5 p.m. BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers

7 p.m. BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

7 p.m. SECN — Missouri at Mississippi

10 p.m. PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

FIGURE SKATING

6:30 p.m. USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating—Skate America

GOLF

6:30 a.m. GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round

2 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round

6 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round (Taped)

10 p.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB

6:30 p.m. FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 3

NBA

6:45 p.m. ESPN — Boston at Miami

9:05 p.m. ESPN — Denver at Golden State

SOCCER (WOMEN)

5:45 a.m. FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Quarterfinal

9:15 a.m. FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal

TENNIS

5 a.m. TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals

11 a.m. TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals

7 p.m. TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Quarterfinals

Saturday

AUTO RACING

Noon FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200

1:55 p.m. ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

3:30 p.m. USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300

4:55 p.m. ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m. ABC — Syracuse at Clemson

11 a.m. BTN — Indiana at Rutgers

11 a.m. CBSSN — Louisiana-Monroe at Army

11 a.m. ESPN — Cincinnati at SMU

11 a.m. ESPN2 — Kansas at Baylor

11 a.m. ESPNU — Houston at Navy

11 a.m. FOX — Iowa at Ohio St.

11 a.m. SECN — UT-Martin at Tennessee

11:30 a.m. BSOK — Duke at Miami

1:30 p.m. PEACOCK — UNLV at Notre Dame

2 p.m. FS1 — West Virginia at Texas Tech

2:30 p.m. ABC — Texas at Oklahoma St.

2:30 p.m. ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest

2:30 p.m. BTN — Northwestern at Maryland

2:30 p.m. CBS — Mississippi at LSU

2:30 p.m. CBSSN — W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio)

2:30 p.m. ESPN — Purdue at Wisconsin

2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane

2:30 p.m. ESPNU — BYU at Liberty

2:30 p.m. FOX — UCLA at Oregon

3 p.m. PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Stanford

3 p.m. SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri

5:30 p.m. FS2 — Fresno St. at New Mexico

6 p.m. CBSSN — Boise St. at Air Force

6 p.m. ESPN — Mississippi St. at Alabama

6 p.m. ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Alabama (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)

6:30 p.m. ABC — Minnesota at Penn St.

6:30 p.m. ESPNU — UCF at East Carolina

6:30 p.m. SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

7 p.m. ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

7 p.m. FS1 — Kansas St. at TCU

7 p.m. PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.

8:45 p.m. FS2 — Utah St. at Wyoming

9:30 p.m. CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada

9:30 p.m. ESPN — Washington at California

10 p.m. ESPN2 — Montana at Sacramento St.

10 p.m. ESPNU — NC Central at SC State (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

6 p.m. BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

8 p.m. BTN — Purdue at Minnesota

FIGURE SKATING

2 p.m. NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating—Skate America

7 p.m. USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating—Skate America

FISHING

7 a.m. FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open

GOLF

7 a.m. GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round

2 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round

6 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff 1), Second Round (Taped)

10 p.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 a.m. ESPNEWS — UFC 280 Prelims: Undercard Bouts

MLB

4 p.m. TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 3

6:30 p.m. FOX — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 4

NBA

5 p.m. NBATV — San Antonio at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m. NBATV — Memphis at Dallas

8 p.m. BSOK — Oklahoma City at Denver

NHL

Noon NHLN — Minnesota at Boston

6 p.m. NHLN — Dallas at Montréal

SOCCER (MEN)

6:30 a.m. CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Hearts

6:30 a.m. USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Nottingham Forest

9 a.m. USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton

11:30 a.m. NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea

SOCCER (WOMEN)

5:45 a.m. FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia vs. Tanzania, Quarterfinal

9:15 a.m. FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Japan vs. Spain, Quarterfinal

TENNIS

7 a.m. TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Semifinals

5 p.m. TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals

Sunday

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m. ABC — Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix

12:30 p.m. CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia (Taped)

1:30 p.m. NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m. ACCN — Rutgers at Syracuse

1 p.m. ACCN — Saint Joseph’s at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)

3 p.m. BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern

5 p.m. PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)

1 p.m. BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.

1 p.m. PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah

3 p.m. SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

11 a.m. SECN — Alabama at Georgia

Noon ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan

Noon ESPNU — Louisville at Pittsburgh

1 p.m. SECN — South Carolina at LSU

2 p.m. ESPNU — Kentucky at Texas A&M

3 p.m. PAC-12N — UCLA at California

FIGURE SKATING

1 p.m. E! — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating—Skate America

GOLF

6 a.m. GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round

1:30 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round

5:30 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round (Taped)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB

1:30 p.m. FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 5

6 p.m. TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4

NBA

6 p.m. NBATV — Washington at Cleveland

7 p.m. BSOK — Minnesota at Oklahoma City

9 p.m. NBATV — Phoenix at LA Clippers

NFL

Noon CBS — Detroit at Dallas

Noon FOX — NY Giants at Jacksonville

3:25 p.m. FOX — Kansas City at San Francisco

7:15 p.m. NBC — Pittsburgh at Miami

NHL

4 p.m. ESPN — Anaheim at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN)

8 a.m. CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United

8 a.m. USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton

10:30 a.m. USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur

Noon ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Montréal, Semifinal

1:45 p.m. CBSSN — Napoli at AS Roma

7 p.m. ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Austin, Semifinal

7 p.m. FS1 — Liga MX Playoff: Pachuca at Monterrey, Semifinal—Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN)

5:55 a.m. CBSSN — FASL: Arsenal at Liverpool

4 p.m. CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: San Diego FC at Portland FC, Semifinal

6:30 p.m. CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Kansas City at OL Reign, Semifinal

9 p.m. CBSSN — Bundesliga: Bayern at Wolfsburg (Taped)

TENNIS

9 a.m. TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Finals

6 p.m. TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Final

