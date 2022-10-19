 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for October 20

  • Updated
  • 0

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.;ESPN — Virginia at Georgia Tech

6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Troy at S. Alabama

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)

9:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)

5 p.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

6 p.m.;SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

7 p.m.;ACCN — North Carolina at Florida St.

7 p.m.;PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Utah

GOLF

6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, First Round

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round

10 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Allen (Texas) at Denton Guyer (Texas)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

6:30 p.m.;TBS — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 2

NBA

6:30 p.m.;TNT — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

9 p.m.;TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

NFL

7:15 p.m.;PRIME VIDEO — New Orleans at Arizona

NHL

6 p.m.;BSOK — Dallas at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN)

1:30 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham

7 p.m.;FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia, Semifinal

9 p.m.;FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: LA Galaxy at LA FC, Semifinal

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

11 a.m.;TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

