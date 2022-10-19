TV listings for October 20

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;ESPN — Virginia at Georgia Tech
6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Troy at S. Alabama
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
9:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
5 p.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Michigan
6 p.m.;SECN — Kentucky at Missouri
7 p.m.;ACCN — North Carolina at Florida St.
7 p.m.;PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Utah
GOLF
6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, First Round
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round
10 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Allen (Texas) at Denton Guyer (Texas)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
6:30 p.m.;TBS — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 2
NBA
6:30 p.m.;TNT — Milwaukee at Philadelphia
9 p.m.;TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers
NFL
7:15 p.m.;PRIME VIDEO — New Orleans at Arizona
NHL
6 p.m.;BSOK — Dallas at Toronto
SOCCER (MEN)
1:30 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham
7 p.m.;FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia, Semifinal
9 p.m.;FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: LA Galaxy at LA FC, Semifinal
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
11 a.m.;TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds