TV listings for October 18

  • Updated
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)

6 p.m.;ACCN — Hofstra at Virginia

7 p.m.;BTN — Indiana at Wisconsin

MLB

7 p.m.;FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 1

NBA

6:30 p.m.;TNT — Philadelphia at Boston

9 p.m.;TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.;ESPN — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

8:30 p.m.;ESPN — Los Angeles at Nashville

SOCCER (MEN)

11:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — La Liga: Valencia at Sevilla

1:30 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — FA Cup: Blyth AFC at Wrexham AFC, Fourth Round - Qualifying

SOCCER (WOMEN)

5:45 a.m.;FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Colombia vs. Mexico

9:15 a.m.;FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Japan

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

11 a.m.;TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

