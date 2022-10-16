TV listings for October 17

MLB
6 p.m.;TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 5 (If Necessary)
NFL
7:15 p.m.;ESPN — Denver at LA Chargers
SOCCER (MEN)
6 p.m.;FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Inter Miami CF at NY City FC, First Round
8:30 p.m.;FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at FC Dallas, First Round
SOCCER (WOMEN)
5:45 a.m.;FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Germany
9:15 a.m.;FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Morocco
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
Tags
- Premier League
- Golf
- Football
- Sport
- Broadcasting Events
- Nbc
- Auto Racing
- Tour
- Fortinet Championship
- Espnu
- Espn
- Espn2
- Tennis
- As Roma
- West Ham United
- Fc
- Minnesota
- Coverage
- Tennessee
- Buffalo
- Washington
- Arizona
- San Diego
- Cleveland
- Penn St.
- Kansas City
- St. Louis
- Chicago White Sox
- Cup
- Soccer
- America
- Usa
- Imsa Weathertech Sportscar Championship
- Oklahoma
- Classic Bracket
- Show
- Atlanta
- Mlbn
- Final
- University
- Motor Racing
- Preseason
- Cbs
- Round
- Formula 1
- San Francisco
- La
- Nba
- Invitational
- Uefa Champions League
- Field Hockey
- Basketball
- Syracuse
- Stanford
- La Lakers
- League
- Miami
- Baseball
- N.l.
- Series
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Newcastle United
- Fa Cup
- Manchester United
- Quarterfinal
- Manchester City
- Fifa U-17 World Cup Group
- Playoff
- Morocco
- Stage
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!