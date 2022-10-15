TV listings for October 16

AUTO RACING
9 a.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex (Taped)
11:30 a.m.;NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Australian Grand Prix (Taped)
1:30 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.;BTN — Iowa at Michigan
3 p.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;SECN — Arkansas at Alabama
Noon;ESPNU — Florida at Kentucky
1 p.m.;BTN — Purdue at Indiana
2 p.m.;ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
Noon;ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
Noon;ESPN — Michigan at Wisconsin
1 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington St. at Utah
1 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at Missouri
2 p.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina
4 p.m.;ESPNU — Oregon at UCLA
5 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona St.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Final Round
1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
2 p.m.;ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD
4 p.m.;ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship
HORSE RACING
Noon;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
2 p.m.;TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 4 (If Necessary)
3:30 p.m.;FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 5 (If Necessary)
6 p.m.;TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 4
8 p.m.;FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: San Diego at LA Dodgers, Game 5 (If Necessary)
NFL
Noon;CBS — Baltimore at NY Giants
Noon;FOX - NY Jets at Green Bay
3:25 p.m.;CBS — Buffalo at Kansas City
7:15 p.m.;NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia
RODEO
4 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days
SOCCER (MEN)
8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United
10:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool
11 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Napoli
2 p.m.;ABC — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Salt Lake at Austin FC
7 p.m.;ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Orlando City SC at CF Montréal
7 p.m.;FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Toluca at Santos Laguna, Quarterfinal
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6 a.m.;CBSSN — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United
9 p.m.;CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Chicago at San Diego FC, Quarterfinal
TENNIS
9 a.m.;TENNIS — Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals
6 p.m.;TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Final