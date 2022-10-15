 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for October 16

  Updated
  • 0

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex (Taped)

11:30 a.m.;NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Australian Grand Prix (Taped)

1:30 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m.;BTN — Iowa at Michigan

3 p.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;SECN — Arkansas at Alabama

Noon;ESPNU — Florida at Kentucky

1 p.m.;BTN — Purdue at Indiana

2 p.m.;ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

Noon;ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

Noon;ESPN — Michigan at Wisconsin

1 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington St. at Utah

1 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at Missouri

2 p.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina

4 p.m.;ESPNU — Oregon at UCLA

5 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona St.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Final Round

1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD

4 p.m.;ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship

HORSE RACING

Noon;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

2 p.m.;TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 4 (If Necessary)

3:30 p.m.;FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 5 (If Necessary)

6 p.m.;TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 4

8 p.m.;FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: San Diego at LA Dodgers, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NFL

Noon;CBS — Baltimore at NY Giants

Noon;FOX - NY Jets at Green Bay

3:25 p.m.;CBS — Buffalo at Kansas City

7:15 p.m.;NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia

RODEO

4 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days

SOCCER (MEN)

8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United

10:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Napoli

2 p.m.;ABC — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Salt Lake at Austin FC

7 p.m.;ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Orlando City SC at CF Montréal

7 p.m.;FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Toluca at Santos Laguna, Quarterfinal

SOCCER (WOMEN)

6 a.m.;CBSSN — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United

9 p.m.;CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Chicago at San Diego FC, Quarterfinal

TENNIS

9 a.m.;TENNIS — Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals

6 p.m.;TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Final

