TV listings for October 15

  Updated
AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying

2:30 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR XFINITY Series: Alsco Uniforms 302

BOXING

9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Top Rank Main Event: Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. (Lightweights)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;ABC — Iowa St. at Texas

11 a.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Colgate at Army

11 a.m.;ESPN — Auburn at Mississippi

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Kansas at Oklahoma

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina

11 a.m.;FOX — Penn St. at Michigan

11 a.m.;SECN — Auburn at Mississippi

1 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at Colorado

2:30 p.m.;ABC — Oklahoma St. at TCU

2:30 p.m.;ACCN — NC State at Syracuse

2:30 p.m.;CBS — Alabama at Tennessee

2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Ohio at W. Kentucky

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Arkansas at BYU

2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana

2:30 p.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida

3 p.m.;FOX — Wisconsin at Michigan St.

4:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Utah St. at Colorado St.

6 p.m.;ESPN — LSU at Florida

6 p.m.;NFLN — Louisiana-Monroe at S. Alabama

6:30 p.m.;ABC — Clemson at Florida St.

6:30 p.m.;BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Clemson at Florida St.

6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Memphis at East Carolina

6:30 p.m.;NBC — Stanford at Notre Dame

6:30 p.m.;PEACOCK — Stanford at Notre Dame

6:30 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky

7 p.m.;ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

7 p.m.;FOX — Southern Cal at Utah

8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington St. at Oregon St.

9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Air Force at UNLV

9:45 p.m.;FS2 — San Jose St. at Fresno St.

10 p.m.;ESPNU — Harvard at Howard

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

3 p.m.;BTN — Illinois at Minnesota

GENERAL

10:30 p.m.;COX3 —;Oklahoma Sports Scene

GOLF

6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters

1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: SAS Championship

10 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m.;FS1 — British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB 

1 p.m.;FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia

3 p.m.;TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle

6:30 p.m.;TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland

8:30 p.m.;FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego

NHL 

6 p.m.;NHLN — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.;BSOK — Nashville at Dallas

RODEO

12:30 p.m.;CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days

SOCCER (MEN)

6:30 a.m.;ESPN2 — FA Cup: Wrexham AFC at Blyth

6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leicester City

9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Everton at Tottenham Hotspur

6 p.m.;FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Cruz Azul at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN)

5:45 a.m.;FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: China vs. Colombia

9:15 a.m.;FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Japan vs. Canada

TENNIS

7 a.m.;TENNIS — Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Semifinals

1:30 p.m.;TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP Semifinals

