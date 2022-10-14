TV listings for October 15

AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying
2:30 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR XFINITY Series: Alsco Uniforms 302
BOXING
9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Top Rank Main Event: Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. (Lightweights)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;ABC — Iowa St. at Texas
11 a.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
11 a.m.;CBSSN — Colgate at Army
11 a.m.;ESPN — Auburn at Mississippi
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Kansas at Oklahoma
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina
11 a.m.;FOX — Penn St. at Michigan
11 a.m.;SECN — Auburn at Mississippi
1 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at Colorado
2:30 p.m.;ABC — Oklahoma St. at TCU
2:30 p.m.;ACCN — NC State at Syracuse
2:30 p.m.;CBS — Alabama at Tennessee
2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Ohio at W. Kentucky
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Arkansas at BYU
2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana
2:30 p.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia
3 p.m.;ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida
3 p.m.;FOX — Wisconsin at Michigan St.
4:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington
6 p.m.;CBSSN — Utah St. at Colorado St.
6 p.m.;ESPN — LSU at Florida
6 p.m.;NFLN — Louisiana-Monroe at S. Alabama
6:30 p.m.;ABC — Clemson at Florida St.
6:30 p.m.;BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Clemson at Florida St.
6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Memphis at East Carolina
6:30 p.m.;NBC — Stanford at Notre Dame
6:30 p.m.;PEACOCK — Stanford at Notre Dame
6:30 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky
7 p.m.;ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
7 p.m.;FOX — Southern Cal at Utah
8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington St. at Oregon St.
9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Air Force at UNLV
9:45 p.m.;FS2 — San Jose St. at Fresno St.
10 p.m.;ESPNU — Harvard at Howard
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
3 p.m.;BTN — Illinois at Minnesota
GENERAL
10:30 p.m.;COX3 —;Oklahoma Sports Scene
GOLF
6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters
1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: SAS Championship
10 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m.;FS1 — British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse
11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
1 p.m.;FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia
3 p.m.;TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle
6:30 p.m.;TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland
8:30 p.m.;FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego
NHL
6 p.m.;NHLN — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.;BSOK — Nashville at Dallas
RODEO
12:30 p.m.;CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days
SOCCER (MEN)
6:30 a.m.;ESPN2 — FA Cup: Wrexham AFC at Blyth
6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leicester City
9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Everton at Tottenham Hotspur
6 p.m.;FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Cruz Azul at Monterrey
SOCCER (WOMEN)
5:45 a.m.;FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: China vs. Colombia
9:15 a.m.;FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Japan vs. Canada
TENNIS
7 a.m.;TENNIS — Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Semifinals
1:30 p.m.;TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP Semifinals