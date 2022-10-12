TV listings for October 13

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;ESPN — Temple at UCF
6 p.m.;FS1 — Baylor at West Virginia
6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Morgan St. at NC Central
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
5 p.m.;ACCN — Duke at Florida St.
5 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
6 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
7 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.;BTN — Purdue at Iowa
GENERAL
10:30 p.m.;COX3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene
GOLF
7 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters
10 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
2:30 p.m.;TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Seattle at Houston
6:30 p.m.;TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees
NBA
6 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Memphis at Detroit
NFL
7:15 p.m.;PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.;CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA
TENNIS
7 p.m.;TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Early Rounds