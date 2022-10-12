 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for October 13

  • Updated
  • 0

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;ESPN — Temple at UCF

6 p.m.;FS1 — Baylor at West Virginia

6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Morgan St. at NC Central

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)

5 p.m.;ACCN — Duke at Florida St.

5 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

6 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

7 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.;BTN — Purdue at Iowa

GENERAL

10:30 p.m.;COX3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene

GOLF

7 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters

10 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB 

2:30 p.m.;TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Seattle at Houston

6:30 p.m.;TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees

NBA 

6 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Memphis at Detroit

NFL 

7:15 p.m.;PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN)

9 a.m.;CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA

TENNIS

7 p.m.;TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Early Rounds

