TV listings for October 10

CFL FOOTBALL

Noon;ESPN2 — Ottawa at Montreal

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.;GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round

NBA PRESEASON

6 p.m.;NBATV — Philadelphia at Cleveland

NFL

7:15 p.m.;ESPN — Las Vegas at Kansas City

SOCCER (MEN)

2 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

