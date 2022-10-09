TV listings for October 10

CFL FOOTBALL
Noon;ESPN2 — Ottawa at Montreal
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.;GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round
NBA PRESEASON
6 p.m.;NBATV — Philadelphia at Cleveland
NFL
7:15 p.m.;ESPN — Las Vegas at Kansas City
SOCCER (MEN)
2 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
