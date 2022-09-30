 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TV listings for October 1

  • Updated
  • 0

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

7:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

11 a.m.;NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta

11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevy Silverado 250

3 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sparks 300

6 p.m.;USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;ABC — Oklahoma at TCU

11 a.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

People are also reading…

11 a.m.;BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin

11 a.m.;CBS — Navy at Air Force

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Georgia St. at Army

11 a.m.;ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Temple at Memphis

11 a.m.;FOX — Michigan at Iowa

11 a.m.;SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi

1 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah

2:30 p.m.;ABC — Wake Forest at Florida St.

2:30 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

2:30 p.m.;BSOK — Stephen F. Austin vs. Sam Houston St.

2:30 p.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

2:30 p.m.;CBS — Alabama at Arkansas

2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Fresno St. at UConn

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Northwestern at Penn St.

2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Kansas

2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo

2:30 p.m.;FOX — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Michigan St. at Maryland

2:30 p.m.;NFLN — Cent. Michigan at Toledo

3 p.m.;SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

4:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at Washington St.

6 p.m.;ESPN — LSU at Auburn

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Cincinnati at Tulsa

6:30 p.m.;ABC — NC State at Clemson

6:30 p.m.;BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

6:30 p.m.;CBSSN — San Jose St. at Wyoming

6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — NC State at Clemson (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)

6:30 p.m.;FS1 — West Virginia at Texas

6:30 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at Missouri

7 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh

8:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona

9:15 p.m.;ESPNU — UC Davis at Montana St.

9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Arizona St. at Southern Cal

10 p.m.;FS1 — Stanford at Oregon

FISHING

7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket,

GENERAL

11 p.m.;COX-3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene (Taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round

Noon;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round

3 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.;NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Champagne Stakes and Miss Grillo Stakes

5 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.;SHO — Bellator 286: Patricio Pitbull vs. Ádám Borics (Featherweights)

MLB

Noon;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto (2 p.m.)

3 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Seattle OR Boston at Toronto (2 p.m.)

6 p.m.;FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Atlanta OR Tampa Bay at Houston

8 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at LA Angels

9 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

NBA

7 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Memphis at Milwaukee

Midnight (Sunday);NBATV — Preseason: Washington vs. Golden State, Saitama, Japan

NHL

Noon;NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Buffalo

7:30 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Detroit at Chicago

RUGBY (WOMEN)

11:50 p.m.;FS2 — NRL: Newcastle vs. Parramatta, Grand Final

SOCCER (MEN)

6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal

8 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Torino at Napoli

9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace

11:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Tallinn-WTA Semifinal

8 a.m.;TENNIS — Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Semifinals

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert