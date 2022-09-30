TV listings for October 1

AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
7:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
11 a.m.;NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta
11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevy Silverado 250
3 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sparks 300
6 p.m.;USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;ABC — Oklahoma at TCU
11 a.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
11 a.m.;BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
11 a.m.;CBS — Navy at Air Force
11 a.m.;CBSSN — Georgia St. at Army
11 a.m.;ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Temple at Memphis
11 a.m.;FOX — Michigan at Iowa
11 a.m.;SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi
1 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah
2:30 p.m.;ABC — Wake Forest at Florida St.
2:30 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
2:30 p.m.;BSOK — Stephen F. Austin vs. Sam Houston St.
2:30 p.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.
2:30 p.m.;CBS — Alabama at Arkansas
2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Fresno St. at UConn
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Northwestern at Penn St.
2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Kansas
2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo
2:30 p.m.;FOX — Oklahoma St. at Baylor
2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Michigan St. at Maryland
2:30 p.m.;NFLN — Cent. Michigan at Toledo
3 p.m.;SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
4:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at Washington St.
6 p.m.;ESPN — LSU at Auburn
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Cincinnati at Tulsa
6:30 p.m.;ABC — NC State at Clemson
6:30 p.m.;BTN — Indiana at Nebraska
6:30 p.m.;CBSSN — San Jose St. at Wyoming
6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — NC State at Clemson (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)
6:30 p.m.;FS1 — West Virginia at Texas
6:30 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at Missouri
7 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh
8:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona
9:15 p.m.;ESPNU — UC Davis at Montana St.
9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Arizona St. at Southern Cal
10 p.m.;FS1 — Stanford at Oregon
FISHING
7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket,
GENERAL
11 p.m.;COX-3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene (Taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round
Noon;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round
3 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.;NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Champagne Stakes and Miss Grillo Stakes
5 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.;SHO — Bellator 286: Patricio Pitbull vs. Ádám Borics (Featherweights)
MLB
Noon;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto (2 p.m.)
3 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Seattle OR Boston at Toronto (2 p.m.)
6 p.m.;FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Atlanta OR Tampa Bay at Houston
8 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at LA Angels
9 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
NBA
7 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Memphis at Milwaukee
Midnight (Sunday);NBATV — Preseason: Washington vs. Golden State, Saitama, Japan
NHL
Noon;NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Buffalo
7:30 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Detroit at Chicago
RUGBY (WOMEN)
11:50 p.m.;FS2 — NRL: Newcastle vs. Parramatta, Grand Final
SOCCER (MEN)
6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal
8 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Torino at Napoli
9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace
11:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Tallinn-WTA Semifinal
8 a.m.;TENNIS — Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Semifinals