TV listings for Oct. 9
TV listings for Oct. 9

AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3

6:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying

11 a.m.;NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship

2:30 p.m.;NBC, NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity: Drive for the Cure 250

BOXING

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — WBC Prelims

6 p.m.;FS1 — WBC Prelims

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;ABC — Oklahoma vs. Texas

11 a.m.;BTN — Michigan St. at Rutgers

11 a.m.;CBSSN — N. Illinois at Toledo

11 a.m.;ESPN — Arkansas at Mississippi

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — South Carolina at Tennessee

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi (SkyCast)

11 a.m.;FOX — Maryland at Ohio St.

11 a.m.;FS1 — West Virginia at Baylor

11 a.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida

2 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Louisville

2:30 p.m.;ABC — Boise St. at BYU

2:30 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois

2:30 p.m.;CBS — Georgia at Auburn

2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — SMU at Navy

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina

2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Syracuse

2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Ball St. at W. Michigan

2:30 p.m.;FS1 — San Jose St. at Colorado St.

3 p.m.;FOX — Penn St. at Iowa

3 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington St.

3 p.m.;SECN — North Texas at Missouri

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Wyoming at Air Force

6 p.m.;ESPN — TCU at Texas Tech

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St.

6:30 p.m.;ABC — Michigan at Nebraska

6:30 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

6:30 p.m.;SECN — LSU at Kentucky

7 p.m.;CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M

7 p.m.;FOX — Utah at USC

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa

8 p.m.;FS1 — New Mexico at San Diego St.

9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Nevada

9:30 p.m.;ESPN — UCLA at Arizona

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.;BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin

GOLF

6:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA: Spanish Open

10:30 a.m.;ESPNEWS — PGA Junior League Championship

11 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA: Bank of Hope Founders Cup

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Champions: Constellation Furyk and Friends

4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

5 p.m.;NBCSN — Explorers (Fla.) vs. The View (Fla.)

7 p.m.;NBCSN — California Basketball Club vs. Vertical Academy

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

9:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Geico Invitational: Championship

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.;NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.;TBS — N.L.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2

8 p.m.;TBS — N.L: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Memphis

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Carolina at Nashville

6 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Rangers vs. Islanders

9:30 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Anaheim at Los Angeles

RUGBY

3 p.m.;FS2 — Premier Sevens: Championship Series

SOCCER (WOMEN)

7:30 a.m.;NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United

TENNIS

Noon;TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA

