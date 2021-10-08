TV listings for Oct. 9

AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3
6:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying
11 a.m.;NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship
2:30 p.m.;NBC, NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity: Drive for the Cure 250
BOXING
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — WBC Prelims
6 p.m.;FS1 — WBC Prelims
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;ABC — Oklahoma vs. Texas
11 a.m.;BTN — Michigan St. at Rutgers
11 a.m.;CBSSN — N. Illinois at Toledo
11 a.m.;ESPN — Arkansas at Mississippi
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — South Carolina at Tennessee
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi (SkyCast)
11 a.m.;FOX — Maryland at Ohio St.
11 a.m.;FS1 — West Virginia at Baylor
11 a.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida
2 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Louisville
2:30 p.m.;ABC — Boise St. at BYU
2:30 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois
2:30 p.m.;CBS — Georgia at Auburn
2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — SMU at Navy
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina
2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Syracuse
2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Ball St. at W. Michigan
2:30 p.m.;FS1 — San Jose St. at Colorado St.
3 p.m.;FOX — Penn St. at Iowa
3 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington St.
3 p.m.;SECN — North Texas at Missouri
6 p.m.;CBSSN — Wyoming at Air Force
6 p.m.;ESPN — TCU at Texas Tech
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St.
6:30 p.m.;ABC — Michigan at Nebraska
6:30 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
6:30 p.m.;SECN — LSU at Kentucky
7 p.m.;CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M
7 p.m.;FOX — Utah at USC
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa
8 p.m.;FS1 — New Mexico at San Diego St.
9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Nevada
9:30 p.m.;ESPN — UCLA at Arizona
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.;BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
GOLF
6:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA: Spanish Open
10:30 a.m.;ESPNEWS — PGA Junior League Championship
11 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA: Bank of Hope Founders Cup
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Champions: Constellation Furyk and Friends
4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
5 p.m.;NBCSN — Explorers (Fla.) vs. The View (Fla.)
7 p.m.;NBCSN — California Basketball Club vs. Vertical Academy
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
9:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Geico Invitational: Championship
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
4 p.m.;NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.;TBS — N.L.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2
8 p.m.;TBS — N.L: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Memphis
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Carolina at Nashville
6 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Rangers vs. Islanders
9:30 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Anaheim at Los Angeles
RUGBY
3 p.m.;FS2 — Premier Sevens: Championship Series
SOCCER (WOMEN)
7:30 a.m.;NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United
TENNIS
Noon;TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA